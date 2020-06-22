G-Eazy shares his title of “Nostalgia Cycle” and announces the release of their new album – News from G-Eazy

G-Eazy is back with new projects. The singer of “Sober” has surprised his fans by revealing title of “Nostalgia Cycle”. The song is finally available on all platforms, is very different from their earlier successes. A slow pace and pop, in that their fans were not expecting.

Some time before its official launch, G-Eazy has shared on their social networks, the first words of “Nostalgia Cycle”, accompanied by the cover art of the title. In this same template, the internet users can read these two sentences hand-written.

The first: “I miss the way that I felt no remorse”. Or “The problem is simple, a cycle of nostalgia”. The side of the clamp, the latter has counted with elegant decor. Alone and dressed in green, who is filmed from several angles.