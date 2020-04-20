Gabriel Knight recalls precariousness of Ascent MX with gyms made by blacksmiths

For four years, the coach Gabriel Knight he was part of the Ascent MX and he was a witness to the precariousness of the league in the first row, as well as the evolution of soccer.

In an interview with ESPNhe recalled how, in your step with the Coffee Tapachulathe team didn’t have a gym to your arrival and is supported of the local blacksmiths to be able to have equipment with which to train.

“Are many. When I arrived to Tapachula had nothing, just a pitch. We didn’t have weights, and we send to do with blacksmiths machines for players to entrenaran. After we did the gym,” recalled the current coach of FC Juárez in the Liga MX.

For meal expenses, the players had 100 to 200 pesos as per diem, which is why I hardly ate during those trips, since their salaries did not arrive timely, the strategist interceded before the board.

“There were many problems of collection and had to intercede with the directive because if not charged, they were not well. One tried to mediate. Not had what to eat. We were given 100 or 200 pesos to eat,” he added.

Even, the trips were different, as they do not have the facilities of equipment of First Division, since that is retardaban a lot to get from one place to another.

“The trips were very difficult. We could take up to three days to go and come of a match. We went to a semi-final to Zacatecas and we arrived at the party two hours before by detours and suspensions of flight. You crossed a day at the airport in Tapachula to Mexico City and then to where it is,” be honest Gentleman.

In the end, the Ascent MX marked Gabriel Knight as technical director, he Lived all over and had a different perspective of how is the football in the circuit of silver. The brotherhood had in their computers was key to his career.

“On the one hand that teaches and unites. I had a few players extraordinary and gave me championships with Golds and Tapachula. I am very grateful to them. It helped Me a lot to adapt myself to situations that I had never experienced. Helped Me in my training and to take things in a different way as a player or as when you went to Pachuca”, he concluded.