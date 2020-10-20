Gabriela Spanic says goodbye to her mother with an emotional message

Norma Utrera, the mother of Gabriela and Daniela Spanic, recently passed away.

Gabriela Spanic said goodbye to her mother with an emotional message on Instagram, announcing the sad news of the death of her mother Norma Utrera.

The Venezuelan actress wrote: “Thank you mom for being a warrior, for having dedicated your life to us, for teaching us to be as strong as you. I am left with the peace of mind that now you are in a better place, I only hope that God also gives us the peace we need to live without you. We love you”.

Gaby immediately began receiving messages of comfort and support for the unfortunate loss.

The actress did not elaborate on the death of her mother, so the reasons why she lost her life are unknown.