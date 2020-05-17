Gal Gadot addresses the graduates during the special CNN’s “Class Of 2020: In This Together”

“Hi everyone, I’m Gal Gadot, and I am very honored to be able to congratulate you personally, the promotion of 2020 for your degree.

The child of a teacher and an engineer, I grew up understanding very well the value and power of education. And now, with this moment of your life, when school is over, but that your next steps are not clear in this world somewhat uncertain, you might sometimes feel helpless.

So I invite you to think of these words: trust yourself. Create the kind of self that you will be happy to live all your life. Make the most of yourself by fanning the tiny, sparks, domestic of possibility into flames of success. These words were uttered by the israeli Prime minister Golda Meir. She was the first woman Prime minister of Israel, and these words have had a profound influence on many young people like me who grew up in Israel.

Now, the idea seems so simple. But putting it into practice is not always so simple, because it is not always as simple as deciding to be happy or to do what is right. To stoke these flames takes more than desire. This requires even more work, dynamism, trust, and resources and the ability to continue even when there are those who will tell you that this is not possible, you should not, you can’t.