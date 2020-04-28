Gal Gadot and her husband are doing a remake of a series of israel for the United States

JTA — Gal Gadot and her husband are going to make a remake of a series of israel for the american public.

The production box Pilot Wave of Gadot and Yaron Varsano is associated with Endemol Shine North America and Endemol Shine Israel to make a remake of the series called ” Queens “, reported the Deadline Hollywood.

“Queens “, whose second season will be airing on the network israeli HOT in 2020, tells the story of the women after the crime family Malka (queen in Hebrew) who run the family business after the men were killed by a group of mafia rival.

“These complex characters are captivating, funny and moving “, said Gadot and Varsano in a press release. “It is rare to find a program that represents characters in a way that is also realistic, reflecting the company “.

Gal Gadot at the “92nd Street Y” on the 1st of October 2017 for New York. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images via JTA)

Gadot and Varsano had launched a number of projects following the creation of a Pilot Wave earlier this year, including a series on the actress and engineer Hedy Lamarr and a film on the resistant Polish Irena Sendler.

Gadot played the lead role in each project.

Pilot Wave is also working on “My very dear Fidel,” an adaptation of a magazine article by Peter Kornbluh, which recounts the friendship between the journalist’s ABC’s Lisa Howard and the leader Fidel Castro.

Gadon is the star of ” Wonder Woman 1984 “, due out in June. It will also be on the poster of ” Red Notice “, with Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson, the most important film ever made by Netflix ($125 million). The action thriller, due out at the end of 2020, focuses on the prosecution of the biggest thief of a work of art in the world.