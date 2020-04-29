Gal Gadot announced a first trailer

While Joker proved a massive hit at the box-office and that The Batman was able to refine his casting, Wonder Woman 1984 is also to speak. Still in production, and more than six months of its release, the film will provide the first images with a teaser trailer broadcast during the CCXP in Brazil.
With JokerWarner and DC Comics have once again convinced the press and public. The movie with Joaquin Phoenix proved a massive hit at the box-office, and after having been awarded at Venice, he seems tailor-made for the Oscars. It seems far away now the time when the DCEU (DC Extended Universe) was stuck with his productions lopsided that, even if they did work at the box-office, had not the strength of Marvel. Warner eventually let aside the idea of connecting the films between them to return to films that are more independent. With Joker so, and soon The Batman.
Yet, a part of the Justice League is still there. Aquaman must re-enlist for a second installment, as Wonder Woman. While we had almost forgotten this last, Gal Gadot gives us a booster shot by announcing a date for the first trailer of Wonder Woman 1984.
Direction Brazil for Wonder Woman
The actress has in fact advised Twitter of his coming in Brazil for the CCXP (Comic Con Experience), with a lovely poster, very 80’s to start to promote the film.
Following this tweet, the organisers have confirmed that there will be much a panel devoted to Wonder Woman 1984 during which a first trailer will be presented. The panel will take place on December 8, exactly.
For the moment, very few images have been circulating on Wonder Woman 1984. Only a post and a picture here or there. Suffice to say that this trailer will be extremely expected. The film is planned for the June 10, 2020is expected, however, not too much to see. The film should always be in the phase of post-production and obviously the work on the special effects to be important.
We are still very happy to be able to find Gal Gadot in the keeping of the Amazon with Wonder Woman 1984 and we will cross the fingers for being in this trailer at least a glimpse of Kristen Wiig in the skin of Cheetah. See you December 8,.
// Revision 11-06-2019
// Install Improve Digital
// Revision 05-06-2019
// Disable Adform
// Disable PulsePoint
// Revision 14-05-2019
// - disabled disabled 300x100 and 320x100 ad slot size
// - replaced all bidders with size 300x100 and 320x100 to 300x250 on skin
// Revision 23-04-2019
// Added bidders to inread adunit as well
// Bidders Added
// Adform (all adslots)
// PulsePoint (all adslots)
// spotX (inread only)
// Adyoulike (inread / infeed / outread) (Limited to 300x250 placements)
// Quantum (Inread / outread / infeed )
// Richaudience (all adslots)
// Triplelift (inread , Infeed only)
// waiting to be added :
// Improve Digital (all adslots)
// Openx
//----------------
// publisher IDS
//pubmatic
// 1362689 cineserie_970x250
// 1362693 cineserie_300x600
// 1362694 cineserie_300x250
//----------------
//appnexus
// 13395972 cineserie_300x250_MOB
// 13395971 cineserie_300x600_MOB
// 13395903 cineserie_970x250_DES
// 13395905 cineserie_300x600_DES
// 13395906 cineserie_300x250_DES
//----------------
// IX
// CINESERIE.COM_MWeb (mobile)
// Site ID : 268143
// CINESERIE.COM (desktop)
// Site ID : 263981
//----------------
// Rubicon HB :
// CINESERIE.COM_MWeb (mobile)
// Site ID : 161220
// Zone id : 773068
// CINESERIE.COM (desktop)
// Site ID : 161218
// Zone ID : 773060
//----------------
// ASQRubicon :
// Mobile
// accountId: 17260 -> 9585
// siteId: 161220 -> 311340
// zoneId: 773068 -> 1580560
// Desktop
// accountId: 17260 -> 9585
// Site ID: 161218 -> 311340
// Zone ID: 773060 -> 1580552 for [300x250 AND 300x600]
// Zone ID: 773060 -> 1580556 for Others
//----------------
//Appnexus max (asqMax_adnxs)
//Mobile
//placementId: 18474734
//Desktop
//placementId: 18474729 for [300x250, 300x600]
//placementId: 18474725 for other sizes
//----------------
//Appnexus classic (asqClassic_adnxs)
//Mobile
//placementId: 18474731
//Desktop
//placementId: 18474716 for [300x250, 300x600]
//placementId: 18474727 for other sizes
//----------------
//Appnexus brand (asqBrand_adnxs)
//Mobile
//placementId: 18474732
//Desktop
//placementId: 18474718 for [300x250, 300x600]
//placementId: 18474728 for other sizes
//----------------
//EMX
// div-skin 70925
// div-sidebar 70926
// div-footer 70927
// div-inread 70928
// div-outread 70929
// div-midle 70930
//
//Mobile: CINESERIE_SKIN
var adUnit_MOB_CINESERIE_SKIN = {
code: '/29505920/CINESERIE_SKIN',
mediaTypes: {
banner: {
sizes: [
[300, 100]
]
}
},
bids: [
{
bidder: 'asqMax_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474734'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqClassic_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474731'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqBrand_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474732'
}
},
{
bidder: 'rubicon',
params: {
accountId: '17260',
siteId: '161220',
zoneId: '773068'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqRubicon',
params: {
accountId: '9585',
siteId: '311340',
zoneId: '1580560'
}
},
{
bidder: 'criteo',
params: {
zoneId: "803591" //300x250
}
},
{
bidder: 'pubmatic',
params: {
publisherId: '156805',
adSlot: 'cineserie_300x250' //300x250
}
},
{
bidder: 'onedisplay',
params: {
placement: '6593981', //300x250 Mobile
network: '4920.1',
server: 'adserver-eu.adtech.advertising.com'
}
},
{
bidder: 'appnexus',
params: {
placementId: '13395972' //300x250-Mobile
}
},
// {
// bidder: 'richaudience',
// params: {
// supplyType: 'site',
// pid: '1HLisz9mEK' //SKIN
// }
// },
{
bidder: 'ix',
params: {
siteId: '268143',
size: [300, 250]
}
},
{
bidder: 'improvedigital',
params: {
placementId:22022651 //300x250 , 300x600
}
}
]
};
//Mobile: CINESERIE_FOOTER
var adUnit_MOB_CINESERIE_FOOTER = {
code: '/29505920/CINESERIE_FOOTER',
mediaTypes: {
banner: {
sizes: [
[300, 250]
]
}
},
bids: [
{
bidder: 'asqMax_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474734'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqClassic_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474731'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqBrand_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474732'
}
},
{
bidder: 'rubicon',
params: {
accountId: '17260',
siteId: '161220',
zoneId: '773068'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqRubicon',
params: {
accountId: '9585',
siteId: '311340',
zoneId: '1580560'
}
},
{
bidder: 'criteo',
params: {
zoneId: "803591" //300x250
}
},
{
bidder: 'onedisplay',
params: {
placement: '6593981', //300x250 Mobile
network: '4920.1',
server: 'adserver-eu.adtech.advertising.com'
}
},
{
bidder: 'pubmatic',
params: {
publisherId: '156805',
adSlot: 'cineserie_300x250'
}
},
{
bidder: 'appnexus',
params: {
placementId: '13395972' //300x250-Mobile
}
},
// {
// bidder: 'richaudience',
// params: {
// supplyType: 'site',
// pid: '1HLisz9mEK' //300x100 320x100 300x250 300x600
// }
// },
{
bidder: 'ix',
params: {
siteId: '268143',
size: [300, 250]
}
},
{
bidder: 'improvedigital',
params: {
placementId:22022651 //300x250 , 300x600
}
}
]
};
//Mobile: CINESERIE_MIDDLE
var adUnit_MOB_CINESERIE_MIDDLE = {
code: '/29505920/CINESERIE_MIDDLE',
mediaTypes: {
banner: {
sizes: [
[300, 250]
]
}
},
bids: [
{
bidder: 'asqMax_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474734'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqClassic_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474731'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqBrand_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474732'
}
},
{
bidder: 'rubicon',
params: {
accountId: '17260',
siteId: '161220',
zoneId: '773068'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqRubicon',
params: {
accountId: '9585',
siteId: '311340',
zoneId: '1580560'
}
},
{
bidder: 'criteo',
params: {
zoneId: "803591" //300x250
}
},
{
bidder: 'onedisplay',
params: {
placement: '6593981', //300x250 Mobile
network: '4920.1',
server: 'adserver-eu.adtech.advertising.com'
}
},
{
bidder: 'pubmatic',
params: {
publisherId: '156805',
adSlot: 'cineserie_300x250'
}
},
{
bidder: 'appnexus',
params: {
placementId: '13395972' //300x250-Mobile
}
},
// {
// bidder: 'richaudience',
// params: {
// supplyType: 'site',
// pid: '1HLisz9mEK' //300x100 320x100 300x250 300x600
// }
// },
{
bidder: 'ix',
params: {
siteId: '268143',
size: [300, 250]
}
},
{
bidder: 'improvedigital',
params: {
placementId:22022651 //300x250 , 300x600
}
}
]
};
//Mobile: CINESERIE_INFEED
var adUnit_MOB_CINESERIE_INFEED = {
code: '/29505920/CINESERIE_INFEED',
mediaTypes: {
banner: {
sizes: [
[300, 250]
]
}
},
bids: [
{
bidder: 'asqMax_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474734'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqClassic_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474731'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqBrand_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474732'
}
},
{
bidder: 'rubicon',
params: {
accountId: '17260',
siteId: '161220',
zoneId: '773068'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqRubicon',
params: {
accountId: '9585',
siteId: '311340',
zoneId: '1580560'
}
},
{
bidder: 'criteo',
params: {
zoneId: "803591" //300x250
}
},
{
bidder: 'onedisplay',
params: {
placement: '6593981', //300x250 Mobile
network: '4920.1',
server: 'adserver-eu.adtech.advertising.com'
}
},
{
bidder: 'pubmatic',
params: {
publisherId: '156805',
adSlot: 'cineserie_300x250'
}
},
{
bidder: 'appnexus',
params: {
placementId: '13395972' //300x250-Mobile
}
},
{
bidder: 'adyoulike',
params: {
placement: 'dc1fa5e21db2b42150ace87777a81a84' //Size 300x250 ATF
}
},
// {
// bidder: 'richaudience',
// params: {
// supplyType: 'site',
// pid: '1HLisz9mEK' //300x100 320x100 300x250 300x600
// }
// },
{
bidder: 'ix',
params: {
siteId: '268143',
size: [300, 250]
}
},
{
bidder: 'triplelift',
params: {
inventoryCode: 'EBorealis_CineSerie_Infeed' //sizeless
}
},
{
bidder: 'improvedigital',
params: {
placementId:22022651 //300x250 , 300x600
}
}
]
};
//Mobile: CINESERIE_OUTREAD
var adUnit_MOB_CINESERIE_OUTREAD = {
code: '/29505920/CINESERIE_OUTREAD',
mediaTypes: {
banner: {
sizes:[[300, 250]]
}
},
bids: [
{
bidder: 'asqMax_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474734'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqClassic_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474731'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqBrand_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474732'
}
},
{
bidder: 'rubicon',
params: {
accountId: '17260',
siteId: '161220',
zoneId: '773068'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqRubicon',
params: {
accountId: '9585',
siteId: '311340',
zoneId: '1580560'
}
},
{
bidder: 'criteo',
params: {
zoneId: "803591" //300x250
}
},
{
bidder: 'pubmatic',
params: {
publisherId: '156805',
adSlot: 'cineserie_300x250'
}
},
{
bidder: 'onedisplay',
params: {
placement: '6593981', //300x250 Mobile
network: '4920.1',
server: 'adserver-eu.adtech.advertising.com'
}
},
{
bidder: 'appnexus',
params: {
placementId: '13395972' //300x250-Mobile
}
},
{
bidder: 'adyoulike',
params: {
placement: '6137aefd92a38507fc2413f3b52bcf69' //Size 300x250 BTF
}
},
// {
// bidder: 'richaudience',
// params: {
// supplyType: 'site',
// pid: '1HLisz9mEK' //300x100 320x100 300x250 300x600
// }
// },
{
bidder: 'triplelift',
params: {
inventoryCode: 'EBorealis_CineSerie_Outread' //sizeless
}
},
{
bidder: 'ix',
params: {
siteId: '268143',
size: [300, 250]
}
},
{
bidder: 'improvedigital',
params: {
placementId:22022651 //300x250 , 300x600
}
}
]
};
//Mobile: CINESERIE_SIDEBAR
var adUnit_MOB_CINESERIE_SIDEBAR = {
//CINESERIE_SIDEBAR
code: '/29505920/CINESERIE_SIDEBAR',
mediaTypes: {
banner: {
sizes: [
[300, 250]
]
}
},
bids: [
{
bidder: 'criteo',
params: {
zoneId: "803591" //300x250
}
},
{
bidder: 'pubmatic',
params: {
publisherId: '156805',
adSlot: 'cineserie_300x250'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqMax_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474734'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqClassic_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474731'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqBrand_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474732'
}
},
{
bidder: 'rubicon',
params: {
accountId: '17260',
siteId: '161220',
zoneId: '773068'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqRubicon',
params: {
accountId: '9585',
siteId: '311340',
zoneId: '1580560'
}
},
{
bidder: 'onedisplay',
params: {
placement: '6593981', //300x250 Mobile
network: '4920.1',
server: 'adserver-eu.adtech.advertising.com'
}
},
{
bidder: 'appnexus',
params: {
placementId: '13395972' //300x250-Mobile
}
},
// {
// bidder: 'richaudience',
// params: {
// supplyType: 'site',
// pid: '1HLisz9mEK' //300x100 320x100 300x250 300x600
// }
// },
{
bidder: 'ix',
params: {
siteId: '268143',
size: [300, 250]
}
},
{
bidder: 'improvedigital',
params: {
placementId:22022651 //300x250 , 300x600
}
}
]
};
//Mobile: CINESERIE_INREAD
var adUnit_MOB_CINESERIE_INREAD = {
code: '/29505920/CINESERIE_INREAD',
mediaTypes: {
banner: {
sizes: [
[300, 250]
]
}
},
bids: [
{
bidder: 'asqMax_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474734'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqClassic_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474731'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqBrand_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474732'
}
},
{
bidder: 'rubicon',
params: {
accountId: '17260',
siteId: '161220',
zoneId: '773068'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqRubicon',
params: {
accountId: '9585',
siteId: '311340',
zoneId: '1580560'
}
},
{
bidder: 'criteo',
params: {
zoneId: "803591" //300x250
}
},
{
bidder: 'pubmatic',
params: {
publisherId: '156805',
adSlot: 'cineserie_300x250'
}
},
{
bidder: 'onedisplay',
params: {
placement: '6593981', //300x250 Mobile
network: '4920.1',
server: 'adserver-eu.adtech.advertising.com'
}
},
{
bidder: 'appnexus',
params: {
placementId: '13395972' //300x250-Mobile
}
},
{
bidder: 'teads',
params: {
placementId: 105145, //inread only
pageId: 97065
}
},
{
bidder: 'adyoulike',
params: {
placement: '6137aefd92a38507fc2413f3b52bcf69' //Size 300x250 BTF
}
},
// {
// bidder: 'richaudience',
// params: {
// supplyType: 'site',
// pid: '1HLisz9mEK' //300x100 320x100 300x250 300x600
// }
// },
{
bidder: 'triplelift',
params: {
inventoryCode: 'EBorealis_CineSerie_Inread' //sizeless
}
},
{
bidder: 'ix',
params: {
siteId: '268143',
size: [300, 250]
}
},
{
bidder: 'improvedigital',
params: {
placementId:22181927 //300x250 , 300x600
}
}
]
};
// DESKTOP: CINESERIE_SKIN
var adUnit_DES_CINESERIE_SKIN = {
code: '/29505920/CINESERIE_SKIN',
mediaTypes: {
banner: {
sizes: [
[970, 250]
]
}
},
bids: [
{
bidder: 'asqMax_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474729'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqClassic_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474727'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqBrand_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474728'
}
},
{
bidder: 'rubicon',
params: {
accountId: '17260',
siteId: '161218',
zoneId: '773060'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqRubicon',
params: {
accountId: '9585',
siteId: '311340',
zoneId: '1580556'
}
},
{
bidder: 'criteo',
params: {
zoneId: "803594" //970x250
}
},
{
bidder: 'pubmatic',
params: {
publisherId: '156805',
adSlot: 'cineserie_970x250'
}
},
{
bidder: 'ix',
params: {
siteId: '263981',
size: [970, 250]
}
},
{
bidder: 'onedisplay',
params: {
placement: '6593977', //970x250
network: '4920.1',
server: 'adserver-eu.adtech.advertising.com'
}
},
{
bidder: 'appnexus',
params: {
placementId: '13395903' //970x250
}
},
// {
// bidder: 'richaudience',
// params: {
// supplyType: 'site',
// pid: '1d9HabU6MP' //SKIN
// }
// },
{
bidder: 'improvedigital',
params: {
placementId:22022652 //970x250 / 728x90 / 970x90
}
}
]
};
// DESKTOP: CINESERIE_FOOTER
var adUnit_DES_CINESERIE_FOOTER = {
code: '/29505920/CINESERIE_FOOTER',
mediaTypes: {
banner: {
sizes: [
[970, 250]
]
}
},
bids: [
{
bidder: 'asqMax_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474729'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqClassic_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474727'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqBrand_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474728'
}
},
{
bidder: 'rubicon',
params: {
accountId: '17260',
siteId: '161218',
zoneId: '773060'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqRubicon',
params: {
accountId: '9585',
siteId: '311340',
zoneId: '1580556'
}
},
{
bidder: 'criteo',
params: {
zoneId: "803594" //970x250
}
},
{
bidder: 'pubmatic',
params: {
publisherId: '156805',
adSlot: 'cineserie_970x250'
}
},
{
bidder: 'appnexus',
params: {
placementId: '13395903' //970x250
}
},
{
bidder: 'ix',
params: {
siteId: '263981',
size: [970, 250]
}
},
{
bidder: 'onedisplay',
params: {
placement: '6593977', //970x250
network: '4920.1',
server: 'adserver-eu.adtech.advertising.com'
}
},
{
bidder: 'appnexus',
params: {
placementId: '13395904' //970x250 970x90
}
},
// {
// bidder: 'richaudience',
// params: {
// supplyType: 'site',
// pid: '1d9HabU6MP' //970x250 970x90 728x90
// }
// },
{
bidder: 'improvedigital',
params: {
placementId:22022652 //970x250 / 728x90 / 970x90
}
}
]
};
// DESKTOP: CINESERIE_MIDDLE
var adUnit_DES_CINESERIE_MIDDLE = {
code: '/29505920/CINESERIE_MIDDLE',
mediaTypes: {
banner: {
sizes: [[300, 250]]
}
},
bids: [
{
bidder: 'pubmatic',
params: {
publisherId: '156805',
adSlot: 'cineserie_300x250'
}
},
{
bidder: 'criteo',
params: {
zoneId: "803594" //300x250
}
},
{
bidder: 'ix',
params: {
siteId: '263981',
size: [300, 250]
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqMax_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474725'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqClassic_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474716'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqBrand_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474718'
}
},
{
bidder: 'rubicon',
params: {
accountId: '17260',
siteId: '161218',
zoneId: '773060'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqRubicon',
params: {
accountId: '9585',
siteId: '311340',
zoneId: '1580552'
}
},
{
bidder: 'onedisplay',
params: {
placement: '6593982', //300x250
network: '4920.1',
server: 'adserver-eu.adtech.advertising.com'
}
},
{
bidder: 'appnexus',
params: {
placementId: '13395906' //300x250
}
},
// {
// bidder: 'richaudience',
// params: {
// supplyType: 'site',
// pid: '1HLisz9mEK' //300x100 320x100 300x250 300x600
// }
// },
{
bidder: 'improvedigital',
params: {
placementId:22022651 //300x250 , 300x600
}
}
]
};
// DESKTOP: CINESERIE_INFEED
var adUnit_DES_CINESERIE_INFEED = {
code: '/29505920/CINESERIE_INFEED',
mediaTypes: {
banner: {
sizes: [[300, 250]]
}
},
bids: [
{
bidder: 'pubmatic',
params: {
publisherId: '156805',
adSlot: 'cineserie_300x250'
}
},
{
bidder: 'criteo',
params: {
zoneId: "803594" //300x250
}
},
{
bidder: 'ix',
params: {
siteId: '263981',
size: [300, 250]
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqMax_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474725'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqClassic_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474716'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqBrand_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474718'
}
},
{
bidder: 'rubicon',
params: {
accountId: '17260',
siteId: '161218',
zoneId: '773060'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqRubicon',
params: {
accountId: '9585',
siteId: '311340',
zoneId: '1580552'
}
},
{
bidder: 'onedisplay',
params: {
placement: '6593982', //300x250
network: '4920.1',
server: 'adserver-eu.adtech.advertising.com'
}
},
{
bidder: 'appnexus',
params: {
placementId: '13395906' //300x250
}
},
{
bidder: 'adyoulike',
params: {
placement: '6137aefd92a38507fc2413f3b52bcf69' //Size 300x250 BTF
}
},
// {
// bidder: 'richaudience',
// params: {
// supplyType: 'site',
// pid: '1HLisz9mEK' //300x100 320x100 300x250 300x600
// }
// },
{
bidder: 'triplelift',
params: {
inventoryCode: 'EBorealis_CineSerie_Infeed' //sizeless
}
},
{
bidder: 'improvedigital',
params: {
placementId:22022651 //300x250 , 300x600
}
}
]
};
// DESKTOP: CINESERIE_OUTREAD
var adUnit_DES_CINESERIE_OUTREAD = {
code: '/29505920/CINESERIE_OUTREAD',
mediaTypes: {
banner: {
sizes: [[300, 250]]
}
},
bids: [
{
bidder: 'pubmatic',
params: {
publisherId: '156805',
adSlot: 'cineserie_300x250'
}
},
{
bidder: 'criteo',
params: {
zoneId: "803594" //300x250
}
},
{
bidder: 'ix',
params: {
siteId: '263981',
size: [300, 250]
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqMax_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474725'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqClassic_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474716'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqBrand_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474718'
}
},
{
bidder: 'rubicon',
params: {
accountId: '17260',
siteId: '161218',
zoneId: '773060'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqRubicon',
params: {
accountId: '9585',
siteId: '311340',
zoneId: '1580552'
}
},
{
bidder: 'onedisplay',
params: {
placement: '6593982', //300x250
network: '4920.1',
server: 'adserver-eu.adtech.advertising.com'
}
},
{
bidder: 'appnexus',
params: {
placementId: '13395906' //300x250
}
},
{
bidder: 'adyoulike',
params: {
placement: '6137aefd92a38507fc2413f3b52bcf69' //Size 300x250 BTF
}
},
// {
// bidder: 'richaudience',
// params: {
// supplyType: 'site',
// pid: '1HLisz9mEK' //300x100 320x100 300x250 300x600
// }
// },
{
bidder: 'triplelift',
params: {
inventoryCode: 'EBorealis_CineSerie_Outread' //sizeless
}
},
{
bidder: 'improvedigital',
params: {
placementId:22022651 //300x250 , 300x600
}
}
]
};
// DESKTOP: CINESERIE_SIDEBAR
var adUnit_DES_CINESERIE_SIDEBAR = {
code: '/29505920/CINESERIE_SIDEBAR',
mediaTypes: {
banner: {
sizes: [
[300, 600]
]
}
},
bids: [
{
bidder: 'criteo',
params: {
zoneId: "803592" //300x600
}
},
{
bidder: 'pubmatic',
params: {
publisherId: '156805',
adSlot: 'cineserie_300x600'
}
},
{
bidder: 'ix',
params: {
siteId: '263981',
size: [300, 600]
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqMax_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474725'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqClassic_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474716'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqBrand_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474718'
}
},
{
bidder: 'rubicon',
params: {
accountId: '17260',
siteId: '161218',
zoneId: '773060'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqRubicon',
params: {
accountId: '9585',
siteId: '311340',
zoneId: '1580552'
}
},
{
bidder: 'onedisplay',
params: {
placement: '6593980', //300x600
network: '4920.1',
server: 'adserver-eu.adtech.advertising.com'
}
},
{
bidder: 'appnexus',
params: {
placementId: '13395905' //300x600
}
},
// {
// bidder: 'richaudience',
// params: {
// supplyType: 'site',
// pid: '1HLisz9mEK' //300x100 320x100 300x250 300x600
// }
// },
{
bidder: 'improvedigital',
params: {
placementId:22022651 //300x250 , 300x600
}
}
]
};
// DESKTOP CINESERIE_INREAD
var adUnit_DES_CINESERIE_INREAD = {
code: '/29505920/CINESERIE_INREAD',
mediaTypes: {
banner: {
sizes: [
[300, 250]
]
}
},
bids: [
{
bidder: 'pubmatic',
params: {
publisherId: '156805',
adSlot: 'cineserie_300x250'
}
},
{
bidder: 'criteo',
params: {
zoneId: "803591" //300x250
}
},
{
bidder: 'ix',
params: {
siteId: '263981',
size: [300, 250]
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqMax_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474725'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqClassic_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474716'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqBrand_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474718'
}
},
{
bidder: 'rubicon',
params: {
accountId: '17260',
siteId: '161218',
zoneId: '773060'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqRubicon',
params: {
accountId: '9585',
siteId: '311340',
zoneId: '1580552'
}
},
{
bidder: 'onedisplay',
params: {
placement: '6593982', //300x250
network: '4920.1',
server: 'adserver-eu.adtech.advertising.com'
}
},
{
bidder: 'appnexus',
params: {
placementId: '13395906' //300x250
}
},
{
bidder: 'teads',
params: {
placementId: 105145,
pageId: 97065
}
},
{
bidder: 'adyoulike',
params: {
placement: '6137aefd92a38507fc2413f3b52bcf69' //Size 300x250 BTF
}
},
// {
// bidder: 'richaudience',
// params: {
// supplyType: 'site',
// pid: '1HLisz9mEK' //300x100 320x100 300x250 300x600
// }
// },
{
bidder: 'triplelift',
params: {
inventoryCode: 'EBorealis_CineSerie_Inread' //sizeless
}
},
{
bidder: 'improvedigital',
params: {
placementId:22181927 //300x250 , 300x600
}
}
]
};
//CINESERIE_HEADER (not in use by prebid)
var adUnit_CINESERIE_HEADER = {
code: '/29505920/CINESERIE_HEADER',
mediaTypes: {
banner: {
sizes: [
[300, 250],
[728, 90],
[970, 90],
[970, 250]
]
}
},
bids: [
]
};
//CINESERIE_INTERSTITIAL (not in use by prebid)
var adUnit_CINESERIE_INTERSTITIAL = {
code: '/29505920/CINESERIE_INTERSTITIAL',
mediaTypes: {
banner: {
sizes: [
[1, 1]
]
}
},
bids: [
]
};
/* SET ADUNITS */
if (isMobile) {
adUnits = adUnits.concat(
adUnit_MOB_CINESERIE_FOOTER,
adUnit_MOB_CINESERIE_SKIN,
adUnit_MOB_CINESERIE_SIDEBAR,
adUnit_MOB_CINESERIE_OUTREAD,
adUnit_MOB_CINESERIE_INFEED,
adUnit_MOB_CINESERIE_MIDDLE,
adUnit_MOB_CINESERIE_INREAD,
adUnit_CINESERIE_HEADER,
adUnit_CINESERIE_INTERSTITIAL
);
} else {
// Desktop Not Homepage adUnits
adUnits = adUnits.concat(
adUnit_DES_CINESERIE_FOOTER,
adUnit_DES_CINESERIE_SKIN,
adUnit_DES_CINESERIE_SIDEBAR,
adUnit_DES_CINESERIE_OUTREAD,
adUnit_DES_CINESERIE_INFEED,
adUnit_DES_CINESERIE_MIDDLE,
adUnit_DES_CINESERIE_INREAD,
adUnit_CINESERIE_HEADER,
adUnit_CINESERIE_INTERSTITIAL
);
}
window.ebam_configs = {"no_ebam_key":"3Rs9AWjdrFm2rzgR","no_ebam_query_var":"false","bpiframe_script":"https://plx.cineserie.com/assets/public/js/bpiframe.js","device_width":"680","slots_array":{"div-custom":{"div_id":"div-custom","slot_id":"/29505920/CINESERIE_CUSTOM","slot_sizes_desktop":"[[1,1]]","slot_sizes_mobile":"[[1,1]]","no_clean":"true"},"div-header":{"div_id":"div-header","slot_id":"/29505920/CINESERIE_HEADER","slot_sizes_desktop":"[[970,90],[970,250]]","slot_sizes_mobile":"[[300,250]]","no_clean":"false"},"div-inread":{"div_id":"div-inread","slot_id":"/29505920/CINESERIE_INREAD","slot_sizes_desktop":"[[1,1],[300,250]]","slot_sizes_mobile":"[[1,1],[300,250]]","no_clean":"true"},"div-interstitial":{"div_id":"div-interstitial","slot_id":"/29505920/CINESERIE_INTERSTITIAL","slot_sizes_desktop":"[[1,1]]","slot_sizes_mobile":"[[1,1]]","no_clean":"true"},"div-outread":{"div_id":"div-outread","slot_id":"/29505920/CINESERIE_OUTREAD","slot_sizes_desktop":"[[1,1],[300,250]]","slot_sizes_mobile":"[[1,1],[300,250]]","no_clean":"true"},"div-sidebar":{"div_id":"div-sidebar","slot_id":"/29505920/CINESERIE_SIDEBAR","slot_sizes_desktop":"[[300,250],[300,600]]","slot_sizes_mobile":"[[300,250],[300,600]]","no_clean":"false"},"div-skin":{"div_id":"div-skin","slot_id":"/29505920/CINESERIE_SKIN","slot_sizes_desktop":"[[1,1],[970,90],[970,250]]","slot_sizes_mobile":"[[1,1],[320,100],[300,100]]","no_clean":"true"},"div-middle":{"div_id":"div-middle","slot_id":"/29505920/CINESERIE_MIDDLE","slot_sizes_desktop":"[[300,250]]","slot_sizes_mobile":"[[300,250]]","no_clean":"false"},"div-infeed":{"div_id":"div-infeed","slot_id":"/29505920/CINESERIE_INFEED","slot_sizes_desktop":"[[1,1],[300,250]]","slot_sizes_mobile":"[[1,1],[300,250]]","no_clean":"false"},"div-movie-skin":{"div_id":"div-movie-skin","slot_id":"/29505920/CINESERIE_SKIN-2","slot_sizes_desktop":"[[1,1]]","slot_sizes_mobile":"[[1,1]]","no_clean":"true"},"div-footer":{"div_id":"div-footer","slot_id":"/29505920/CINESERIE_FOOTER","slot_sizes_desktop":"[[970,90],[970,250]]","slot_sizes_mobile":"[[300,250]]","no_clean":"false"}},"use_lazy_load":true,"time_for_refresh_desktop":"50","time_for_refresh_mobile":"50","refresh_empty_ads":"10","load_ad_before_vp_desktop":"1","load_ad_before_vp_mobile":"1","throttle_time":500,"load_ad_before_px":300,"use_analytics":true,"use_prebid":true,"prebid_timeout":"2000","cmp_timeout":"8000","bidder_timeout":"2000","buffer_timeout":"400","max_requests":"6","disable_ajax_timeout":false,"prebid_script":"https://www.cineserie.com/wp-content/plugins/eb_ad-manager/prebid/prebid3.4.0_1.js","no_float_before_el":"","adslots":{"after_n_p_desktop":{"print_name":"after_n_p_desktop","ad_type":"after-each-p","print_ad_ad_slot":"div-middle","print_ad_margin":"15px 15px 15px 0","each_n":"10","print_ad_selector":".news-page-text > p","text_arround":"true","float_alternated":"true"},"after_n_p_mobile":{"print_name":"after_n_p_mobile","ad_type":"after-each-p","print_ad_ad_slot":"div-middle","print_ad_margin":"15px 15px 15px 0","each_n":"3","print_ad_selector":".news-page-text > p","on_mobile":"true"},"after_n_posts":{"print_name":"after_n_posts","ad_type":"after-each-post","print_ad_ad_slot":"div-infeed","print_ad_margin":"","each_n":"4","print_ad_selector":"body:not(.home) .cat-box-content > ul > li, .cat-box-content > .item-list, .post-listing > .item-list"},"skin":{"print_name":"skin","ad_type":"before-first-element","print_ad_ad_slot":"div-skin","print_ad_margin":"15px 0 15px","print_ad_selector":".category #main-content, .archive #main-content, .single-post #main-content, .page #main-content, .single-eb_movie #main-content .content-mid .content, .single-eb_person #main-content .content-mid, .single-eb_serie #main-content .content-mid .content","on_desktop":"true","on_mobile":"true"},"after_n_posts_mobile":{"print_name":"after_n_posts_mobile","ad_type":"after-each-post","print_ad_ad_slot":"div-infeed","print_ad_margin":"","each_n":"4","print_ad_selector":".cat-box-content > ul > li, .cat-box-content > .item-list, .post-listing > .item-list","on_mobile":"true"},"skin_desktop":{"print_name":"skin_desktop","ad_type":"before-first-element","print_ad_ad_slot":"div-skin","print_ad_margin":"15px 0 15px","on_desktop":"true","print_ad_selector":".page_type_series_video_page #content_center_top_wrapper #content_center_top_2, .page_type_movie_video_page #content_center_top_wrapper #content_center_top_2, .page_type_movie_page #content_center_top_wrapper #content_center_top_2, .page_type_person_page #content_center_top_wrapper #content_center_top_2, .page_type_series_page #content_center_top_wrapper #content_center_top_2, .page_type_series_season_page #content_center_top_wrapper #content_center_top_2, .page_type_news_page #content_center_top_wrapper #content_center_top_2, .page_type_birthday_page #content_center_top_wrapper #content_center_top_2, .page_type_news_list_page #content_center_top_wrapper #content_center_top_2, .page_type_user_list_page #content_center_top_wrapper #content_center_top_2, .page_type_movie_sessions_page #content_center_top_wrapper #content_center_top_2"},"skin_mobile":{"print_name":"skin_mobile","ad_type":"before-first-element","print_ad_ad_slot":"div-skin","print_ad_margin":"0","on_mobile":"true","print_ad_selector":"#content"},"before_titles_movie_mobile":{"print_name":"before_titles_movie_mobile","ad_type":"after-each-element","print_ad_ad_slot":"div-sidebar","print_ad_margin":"15px 0","print_ad_selector":".page_type_movie_page #latest_news_block_wrapper","on_mobile":"true"}},"use_targeting":true,"targeting_array":{"logged":"","url":"/news/cinema/wonder-woman-1984-gal-gadot-annonce-un-premier-trailer-2872441/","movie_name":"WonderWoman1984","movie_genre":"actionaventurefantastique","tags":"DCComics","post_id":"2872441","post_type":"post","video":"no","page_type":"single","homepage":"no","allow_adx":"yes"},"on_infinite_scroll":".lg-outer","prebid_bidderSettings":"","clean_ads_on_scroll":true,"page_type":"single","debug_mode":false};
$(document).on("js_loaded_ebam_public", function() { if (typeof(window.noebam) === "undefined") ebamInit(); });
console.log("Container: content_center_top_1 exists in content_template but not on the current page. Going to remove it.");
$(document).trigger('container_loaded_news_page_breadcrumb_navigation_component', []);
$(document).trigger('container_loaded_news_page_facebook_media_component', []);
$(document).trigger('container_loaded_news_page_title_component', []);
$(document).trigger('container_loaded_news_page_multimedia_component', []);
$(document).trigger('container_loaded_news_page_social_media_buttons_component', []);
$(document).trigger('container_loaded_news_page_text_component', []);
load_container("#content_main_left_block_6", "/v2/news_page_under_the_fold_component/news_page_post_id/2872441?ct=content_main_left_block_6", "");
$(document).trigger('container_loaded_news_page_sidebar_component', []);
console.log("Container: sidebar_block_2 exists in content_template but not on the current page. Going to remove it.");
load_container("#content_main_bottom_1", "/v2/ad_bottom_component?ct=content_main_bottom_1", "");
load_container("#content_main_bottom_2", "/v2/news_page_floating_see_also_component/news_page_post_id/2872441?ct=content_main_bottom_2", "");
if ((typeof(ga) !== 'undefined')) {
ga('set', 'dimension1', 'Pierre Siclier');
console.log('Analytics: dimension1 = Pierre Siclier');
ga('set', 'dimension2', '2019');
console.log('Analytics: dimension2 = 2019');
ga('set', 'dimension6', '2019-10');
console.log('Analytics: dimension6 = 2019-10');
ga('set', 'dimension3', 'News');console.log('Analytics: dimension3 = News');ga('set', 'dimension5', 'DC Comics');console.log('Analytics: dimension5 = DC Comics');}
window.jwwidget_search_string="Wonder Woman 1984 : Gal Gadot annonce un premier trailer";
$(document).trigger('container_loaded_news_page', []);
}
document.getElementsByTagName("head")[0].appendChild(pagebundlescript);
}
document.getElementsByTagName("head")[0].appendChild(basescript);
}
document.getElementsByTagName("head")[0].appendChild(spfjsscript);
};
document.getElementsByTagName("head")[0].appendChild(jqueryscript);};setTimeout(initializer, 1200);