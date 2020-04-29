Gal Gadot announced a first trailer

While Joker proved a massive hit at the box-office and that The Batman was able to refine his casting, Wonder Woman 1984 is also to speak. Still in production, and more than six months of its release, the film will provide the first images with a teaser trailer broadcast during the CCXP in Brazil.

With JokerWarner and DC Comics have once again convinced the press and public. The movie with Joaquin Phoenix proved a massive hit at the box-office, and after having been awarded at Venice, he seems tailor-made for the Oscars. It seems far away now the time when the DCEU (DC Extended Universe) was stuck with his productions lopsided that, even if they did work at the box-office, had not the strength of Marvel. Warner eventually let aside the idea of connecting the films between them to return to films that are more independent. With Joker so, and soon The Batman.

Yet, a part of the Justice League is still there. Aquaman must re-enlist for a second installment, as Wonder Woman. While we had almost forgotten this last, Gal Gadot gives us a booster shot by announcing a date for the first trailer of Wonder Woman 1984.

Direction Brazil for Wonder Woman

The actress has in fact advised Twitter of his coming in Brazil for the CCXP (Comic Con Experience), with a lovely poster, very 80’s to start to promote the film.

Following this tweet, the organisers have confirmed that there will be much a panel devoted to Wonder Woman 1984 during which a first trailer will be presented. The panel will take place on December 8, exactly.

For the moment, very few images have been circulating on Wonder Woman 1984. Only a post and a picture here or there. Suffice to say that this trailer will be extremely expected. The film is planned for the June 10, 2020is expected, however, not too much to see. The film should always be in the phase of post-production and obviously the work on the special effects to be important.

We are still very happy to be able to find Gal Gadot in the keeping of the Amazon with Wonder Woman 1984 and we will cross the fingers for being in this trailer at least a glimpse of Kristen Wiig in the skin of Cheetah. See you December 8,.