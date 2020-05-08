Gal Gadot announcement of a postponement to 2020

The result of the long-feature film, Patty Jenkins sees push back of several months without any official reason.

Originally scheduled for November 2019, Wonder Woman 2 or Wonder Woman 1984 happen finally on June 5, 2020 in the dark halls of the world, is an impressive gap of seven months. If the actress israeli Gal Gadot (Fast and Furious, Triple 9, Criminal), who interprets the role of princess amazon for the DC universe on the big screen, was responsible for announcing the news to fans, DC Comics and Warner Bros have not issued a press release to explain concretely the reasons for this postponement surprise.

Super excited to announce that, thanks to the changing landscape, we are able to put Wonder Woman back to its rightful home. June 5, 2020. Be there or be square!!! ✨🙅♀️✨ pic.twitter.com/Wj8ORUQLdg — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) October 22, 2018

According to the first noises of the corridor, Warner Bros might just want to replicate the success that summer that had met the first Wonder Woman. In the space of two months, the film had surpassed the $ 800 million in global box office (placing it at that time just behind the 875 million Batman v Superman : Dawn of Justice). For the record, the eighth film of the film world, DC will take place in the 1980s, even if the scenario still remains unknown at this time. For the moment, Gal Gadot (Diana Prince / Wonder Woman), Chris Pine (Steve Trevor), Connie Nielsen (Hippolyte), Robin Wright (Antiope), Kristen Wiig (Barbara Ann Minerva / Cheetah) and Pedro Pascal make up the cast.

