Gal Gadot at the poster of a film on the Holocaust

The actress of Wonder Woman will interpret Irena Sendler, a resistant Polish jewish who saved thousands of children during the Second World War.

After having taken up arms in the no-man’s-land for Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot is ready to dive into the bloodiest war of humanity. But this time, it was in secret. Variety we learn thatIrena Sendler will be a biopic chronicling the bravery of its titular character. Her maiden name Krzyżanowska, Irena saved over 2500 jewish children from the Warsaw ghetto in the 40s before you get caught by the Gestapo – she was able to flee while his execution was already scheduled.

Gal Gadot has finished the filming of Wonder Woman 1984



Gal Gadot has a busy schedule for the next two years. Wonder Woman 1984 is expected for June 10, 2020, but it will also be in the poster Death on the Nile Kenneth Branagh, in cinemas October 7, 2020 and be wanting a suite in the Cthe rime of the Orient Express. The actress will participate in Red Manual on Netflix, alongside Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds. It should also be the star of a series about Hedy Lamarr, actress, producer and inventeuse austro-american who had shone on the big screen in the years 30 and 40.

Ryan Reynolds joins Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot in Red Notice

