Gal Gadot before / after

Sublime israeli 32-year-old Gal Gadot leads a double existence between family life and red carpets in hollywood. A true everyday super-heroine.

A hot look, a beautiful black hair and the luscious lips, Gal Gadot embodies a Wonder Woman and female warrior. A physical character that has led to interpret the characters at the strong temperament and volcanic on the big screen. Elected beauty queen in his country in 2004, the beautiful brunette has also participated in the Miss Universe pageant in which she finished at 15th place. This first experience on the catwalk was then propelled into the world of fashion, in which she played the models for many years. But eager for new adventures, the young woman has decided to try his luck in the cinema.

Always imperial, and radiant in his public appearances, Gal Gadot love the simplicity when it is no longer under the spotlight. No makeup, no artifice, just her face au natural. Also, the actress assumes one hundred percent of its small imperfections, and regularly publishes photos of her in her bed or at the exit of the shower. And color and glitter or not, the actress remains just as dazzling.

A super mom

Mother of two little girls, Alma (born in 2011) and Maya (born 2017), Gal Gadot tries to make the most of his time with his family. Precious moments that are not always easy to find between filming and promotional campaigns. Because if Wonder Woman was originally a heroine in the DC universe, she became, for Gal Gadot, a business full-time. As of November 15, the star will be so to the poster of “Justice League” on Zack Snyder, and then enchainera quickly with the second part of “Wonder Woman” which should see the light of day at the end of the year 2019. The program is so intense for the young mother who will have to juggle between the dolls and the blockbusters for some time. One-time-use back-breaking that is really going to ask him for super-powers.

