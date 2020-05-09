Gal Gadot – biography of Gal Gadot with Gala.fr

Miss Universe to Wonder Woman, there is a not to actress Gal Gadot. Born in Israel on April 30, 1985, the young woman is the new darling of Hollywood.

The beautiful grows up to Rosh HaAvin in Israel, where she enrolled in Miss Israel. If she wins this contest, she fails to Miss Universe and left the podium to join the ranks of the israeli army for two years. His physical did not go unnoticed as in 2007, she was chosen to be one of the “women of the Israeli army” put forth by the men’s magazine Maxim. The following year, she joined the modeling agency that Castro and the covers of Cosmopolitan and FHM, and participates in the advertising of Jaguar cars.

In 2008, she tried her luck to become the new James Bond Girl in Quantum Of Solace but is recalée in the casting. The studio still decided to offer him the role of the beautiful Gisele in Fast & The Furious 4. Since then, her film career is launched and the actress participates in three other parts of the franchise. Her physical appearance and her acting skills will continue to seduce the spectators, as the beautiful will be Wonder Woman in the fim Batman V Superman : dawn of justice expected in 2016.

Side heart, Gal Gadot is married to Yaron Varsano since may 2011. In November 2011, she gave birth to a daughter, Alma. In November 2016, the actress announced on the social networks her second pregnancy. On march 20, 2017, the family grew with the birth of a second daughter, Maya.