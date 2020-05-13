Gal Gadot – biography of Gal Gadot with Voici.fr

Gal Gadot is a model and israeli actress born in 1985. At the age of 19, she is named Miss Israel 2004, and took part in the selections for Miss Universe. Gal Gadot began her career by modeling, by being the spokesmodel for the famous clothing brand israel Castro. Then, after a few years of blankets and parades, she leaves a bit of modeling and turns with ambition towards the cinema.

It will then appear alongside Vin Diesel in the very famous film Fast and Furious 4. This role marks the beginning of her acting career in Hollywood, then you would see it in Night and Daywith Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz.

After having taken back its previous role in Fast and Furious 5 and Fast and Furious 6, Gal Gadot joined the DC universe Comics, the great competitor of Marvel in the field of film superhero. She is then chosen to play in Batman vs Superman : Dawn of justice Zack Snyder in 2016, and then Wonder Woman Patty Jenkins in 2017.

On the side of his private life, Gal Gadot is married to Yaron Varsano since 2011 : in the same year, they have one child, Alma. In November 2016, the couple announces to wait for a second child.