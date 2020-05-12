Gal Gadot creates controversy

The performer of the super-heroine in Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice posted it on the social networks, its support to the israeli army. The comic book fans have not appreciated their position and have made it known on Twitter.

Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice didn’t need it! While the team of the film Zack Snyder promotes the Comic Con San Diego, the new Wonder Woman Gal Gadot posted a message in support of the israeli army on social networks. The actress, who is israeli and who performed his service in the army (Israeli Defense Force), has seen his / her different accounts filled with comments for or against this support.

“I send my love and prayers to my other israeli citizens. Especially to all the boys and girls who risk their lives to protect my country against acts of terror in the Hamas, who are hiding like cowards behind women and children… We shall overcome it all! Shabbat Shalom!” she wrote, adding #weareright (“we are right”) #freegazafromhamas (“free Gaza from Hamas”) and #Loveidf (“I love IDF”).

The reactions of web Users, shocked, are not made to wait and the comparisons between his role of a warrior and his message have been immediate. Comments to be humorous, others have commented on its message. “Fortunately for the Palestine, Gal Gadot is not really Wonder Woman!” ; “Wonder Woman can defeat Hamas?” or “So, Gal Gadot, the new Wonder Woman is supporting the israeli attack on Gaza. Could they choose a worse Wonder Woman?”.

Its withdrawal from the project has been requested, even if there is no chance for this to be successful.

The actress Fast And Furious there is more that has taken place since the beginning of the controversy. The production made no comment. The output of the film is announced for July 2015.