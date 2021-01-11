Gal Gadot cried the first time she saw Wonder Woman 1984

The actress says that when she saw the film, she forgot about her performance, the production, and the set and that she was caught “off guard.”

Gal Gadot was ‘shocked’ by her emotions the first time she saw Wonder Woman 1984, the movie she stars in.

The 35-year-old actress was so transported by the film, she didn’t even think about her own involvement.

She told Hello! Magazine: “I can’t tell you about the moment in the movie that made me cry, except that it happens at the beginning.”

“I’ve never experienced that before. I was watching and suddenly it wasn’t the actress, the producer or anything on set. “

“I was a girl from a suburb of Israel watching this amazing character do such incredible things. And I am not easy to cry. I’m not the type of woman who watches commercials and cries. “

“I had such a strong reaction to this movie and it caught me off guard. I usually save crying for special occasions… like when I’m pregnant! “

Gadot is proud that her character has proven to be an inspiration to so many people.

She said, “It’s something I wasn’t really prepared for, so seeing and hearing the reaction of women, men, boys, and girls is just amazing.”

She said: “There was a boy I will always remember. She saw the movie and said to her mother: “When I grow up, I want to be a woman.”

“It was all for Wonder Woman and everything she stands for and symbolizes.”