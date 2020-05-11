Gal Gadot does not understand the controversy around Wonder Woman

Gal Gadot has decided to react in the face of the campaign was the subject the character of Wonder Woman she embodied in the very first film devoted to the heroine and expected for June 2017. It turns out that the mythical princess of the Amazons has been chosen there are about two months to be honorary ambassador for the empowerment of women and girls at the UN.

Gal Gadot and Lynda Carter, who also interpreted the superhéroïne in the tv series, were present for this ceremony.

Except that this has caused an outcry and no fewer than 600 members of the UN have signed a petition denouncing the choice ” a white woman with a strong chest “, with ” proportions implausible “, ” pin-up par excellence “, for the symbol of the power of women. The petition has gathered more than 45,000 signatures and Wonder Woman was destitute of its title.

Ready to defend himself

Gal Gadot is far from being pleased by this decision. For her, it is symptomatic of the dilemma faced by women. “When people say that Wonder Woman should cover themselves, they say, “If she is smart and strong, she can’t be sexy”. This is not fair. Why is it that it can’t be all of it ? “, she said
Time.

Gal Gadot goes further and also defends her vision of feminism. “I think people take it badly when I say that I am a feminist. Feminism is not burning bras and hating men. It is a question of gender equality. That is not feminist is a chauvinistic, ” she adds. We must educate the boys, show the boys of strong women in positions of power. “



