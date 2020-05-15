Gal Gadot does not use private jets

2020-01-17 20:30:05

Gal Gadot does not travel with a private jet, because it wants to do its part to try to save the planet for the sake of her two daughters.

The actress of ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ has said that she was doing her part to help save the environment by not using private jets, and ensuring that she recycles because she wants to be a good “model” for his two daughters – Alma, eight, and Maya, two – that she has with her husband Yaron Varsano.

Speaking to People magazine, she said: “I think that being a role model and actually do things and show them how it should be done is a great thing, because then it is integrated in their life. Thus we ensure to recycle and make sure not to use plastic bags, not to travel with [private] jets when we do press for the films, we make sure we give back as much as possible the world in which we live. ”

Gal, 34 years old, is determined to bring good habits in his house, and has recently stated that she uses applications of meditation to induce sleep in her children at the time, as this helps to relax the household.

She explained: “I always try to find a balance in my life and I think that being a mother and wife who works and travel the world – it is a struggle.

“But we do it in the simple things, in small things. Like when I put my girls to bed, I’m playing applications of guided meditation and they fall asleep. They disappear like that, which is great. ”

During this time, the actress has recently stated that his life had “changed forever” when she became a parent, so she wrote a touching tribute to her eldest daughter on the occasion of its eighth anniversary in November.

She has written on the social networks at the time: “8 years ago today, my life was changed forever. Alma decided she had had enough and came out a few weeks before my scheduled date. She has brought so much love and light in our house. Then a lot of laughter with funny moments brash, so out of curiosity, which is both bold and naive. (sic) “

