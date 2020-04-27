Gal Gadot explains the absence of the sword and the shield

You are probably eager to discover Wonder Woman 1984 after the trailer for this sequel to the Hit of 2017, which was released last week. But some fans have quickly noticed that it was missing a trick. Two things in fact : the sword and the shield of Wonder Woman.

After the release of the trailer, the actress who plays Wonder Woman and the director, respectively, Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins, responded to questions about this film coming in 2020. In an interview in CinePop (via CinemaBlend), Gadot explained why the heroine never wields not his sword this time.

“Wonder Woman did not wear a weapon. We had to get rid of the sword, because there’s something very aggressive with a sword. If you have a sword, it means that you have to use it,” says Gal Gadot. “So we wanted to give up this aspect. We have not thought that the shield was necessary. She is a goddess, she can fight, she is super strong, and she is competent. So no, she has the gauntlets. She has the lasso. She has her tiara and it is almost everything. “

In the comics, Wonder Woman traditionally uses the Lasso of Truth, her bracelets and her tiara, in addition to his talent in the clinch, to defeat his enemies. His sword and shield have been shown only on rare occasions. There are pros and cons in the community, but many have not specially noticed the absence.

Maybe Wonder Woman will face it one day, a threat that will bring out its weapons ? In the meantime, she will be able to fight in it on the big screen in June 2004.

Erwan Lafleuriel is a writer at IGN France. A slave to the video game for 40 years, he never escapes from that from time to time to mourn for his defeats, on Twitter.