Gal Gadot : find out who is the handsome husband of the Wonder mom

Because the news is not concerned exclusively with Cannes, in the direction of Hollywood, where, on 25 may, the Pantages Theatre hosted the premiere of the blockbuster Wonder Woman. On the red carpet, her star main, Gal Gadot, has magnetized all eyes.

Wearing a red dress found at Givenchy, the stunning Israeli was unanimous on the red carpet hollywood, surrounded by the other actors in the film and a slew of guests. The young mum, who gave birth to her second child (a little girl named Maya) in march last, was able to show his perfect plastic found, barely two months after the birth of her baby. All under the proud look of her husband. Yaron Versano is discreet, he has never dared to ask with his wife on the red carpet, but it sometimes accompanies him, staying back. The beautiful kid, that Gal Gadot had met during a course of yoga in the desert (!), is a real estate agent dreaded that, in 2015, had sold the mansion family from New York to Roman Abramovich for $ 26 million. Also israeli born in Amsterdam, Versano is in a relationship with Gal Gadot for over ten years, they have been married since September 2008.

The always stylish Robin Wright (dressed as Saint Laurent) was also of the party, just as Connie Nielsen (in a dress by Alberta Ferretti), and of course Chris Pine, but also Danny Huston, Elena Alaya and filmmaker Patty Jenkins. On the side of the guests, including cross-Robert Altman’s with her daughter, Jessica Altman, and his wife, Lynda Carter (former performer of Wonder Woman) and her son James Altman, the beautiful Kellan Lutz and mother Karla, the elastic Jessie Graff or even Danielle Panabaker, Alexandra Siegel, and Jason Fuchs.

The story of the film : It was before she became Wonder Woman, to the time when she was still Diana, princess of the Amazons and militant invincible. One day, an american pilot crashes on paradise island where she lives, sheltered from the roar of the world. When he told her that a terrible war is raging on the other side of the planet, Diana leaves her haven of peace, convinced that she must stop the threat. By allying themselves to men in a fight designed to put an end to the war, Diana discovers the full extent of his powers… and his true destiny.

Wonder Woman eno rooms on the 7th June !