Gal Gadot has 34 years : rediscover his photographs of the contest Miss …

Happy birthday ! On Tuesday, April 30, Gal Gadot celebrating 34 years of age. For the occasion, Closer to you offers to come back in pictures on his career. A few years ago, the beautiful brunette was talking to her for having won one of the main roles, that of Wonder Woman, the film Superman vs. Batman with Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck in cinemas on 17 July 2015. A role she had incarnated again in 2017 in the eponymous film released in 2017. It has also been seen in the Justice League or even Ralph 2.0. Soon, it will once again Wonder Woman in the film Wonder Woman 1984, Patty Jenkins, and in Death on the Nile by Kenneth Branagh.

Before camping in these very important roles, the actress had been elected Miss Israel, and had participated in Miss Universe in 2004 even if she had not won the holy grail. Afterwards, she had starred in three movies of the franchise, Fast and Furious, for which she was camping on the role of Gisele. She had also participated in the filming of the movie Night and Day in 2010 with Tom Cruise. For your information, the star israeli has two children, Maya and Alma she had with her companion Yaron Versano.

