Gal Gadot has been almost abandon everything before landing the role of Wonder Woman

Israeli actress Gal Gadot revealed in an interview published on Wednesday that before getting the role of Wonder Woman, she was on the verge of giving up her acting career and return to Tel Aviv to study and spend time with her husband and daughter.

Gadot is on the cover of December issue of the british edition of the magazine Glamour. She told the newspaper that she was really about to stop everything.

“Before getting the role of Wonder Woman, I thought I’d never return to Los Angeles, [je pensais que je devrais] stay in Israel, working as an actress here and there, go back to university and do something else, she said. Because there had been so many ‘non’. You go to a casting and it reminds you of, and it reminds you of another time, and then there are trials camera, and people are telling you that your life will change if you get this role. And you get nothing. ”

Gadot said that she was tired of the life style of Hollywood and she wanted to stay with her husband in Tel Aviv.

“I’m at a point where I no longer wanted any of this, she continued. My husband has a professional activity as well responsible in Tel Aviv, and we had a girl, then make them come to to find work and put a lot of pressure on my shoulders. I said to myself ‘Why am I doing this ?’ Has to hear me say no, again and again, I asked, ‘For what am I talented ?’ And it is at this point that I got ‘Wonder Woman’. “

She also told the magazine how she felt happy not to be become a lawyer, which had been his first idea.

“You convince him to do these things… ‘I will be an advocate for peace and for people to find agreements.’ Whereas in real life, lawyers are constantly faced with the conflict. Conflicts are not good for me, she said. I’m rather for the harmony and zen. Then I am glad that it has not worked. I would have been the worst lawyers. “

Gadot became this month the first Israeli to present the Saturday Night Live, which she opened with a monologue in Hebrew part.

The decision to choose Gadot to present an episode of this show has been taken after the global success of “Wonder Woman” this summer, with revenues of over $ 800 million in the world.

With the success of the film, Gadot has signed for the rest of the film. It also plays Wonder Woman in ” Justice League “, which comes out in November.