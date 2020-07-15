Gal Gadot in a thriller written by the author of The Old Guard (Netflix) ?

Gal Gadot is in talks to become a spy mystery thriller written by Greg Rucka, the writer of “The Old Guard”. A project that once again confirms his fondness for the cinema of action. That falls well, it is what we like!!!

Gal Gadot in a thriller of espionage

Often reduces Gal Gadot to his iconic role of Wonder Woman. The actress did not build his career and is also seeking other projects in which they appear. DiscussingFilm reports that it is in discussion to join a spy thriller, however, without a title. It will be centered on a main character female, and it was announced in the lineage of the franchise, such as James Bond and Mission : Impossible. The scenario is kept secret, but the first noises of the aisle talk abouta collision between two spies. With a great actress as head of poster, this thriller could be the beginning of a franchise with other adventures of the character. These considerations are still hypothetical, it is recalled that Gal Gadot has not signed at the time of writing these lines.

The scenario will be written by Greg Rucka, a name well known in the world of comics. You may have heard of him in these last days, because he has written The Old Guardthe action movie of the moment on Netflix. An adaptation of his own comic book, working with the public. This new thriller produced by Skydance had your time this summer, but the context prevents it. Gal Gadot, however, is busy, you must complete your work in Red Manualthe action movie from Netflix, where she rubbed shoulders with Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds,

Action movie : the creed of Gal Gadot

When she is not playing the Amazon from the DC universe, Gal Gadot has a tendency to end up in action movies. The intimate drama, or in small independent projects, this is not your cam ! Also was able to see in the saga Fast and Furious. His taste for the cinema, which moved in the that faces men must somehow be the result of his past in the israeli army. Before turning to modeling and fashion, has spent his military service and took a liking to the effort. Like its counterpart, Charlize Theron, she loves playing strong women who can lead, or bring your stone to the building, in an environment still very masculine. It will be the On October 7, 2020 (if the date does not change) in the casting Death on the Nilethe adaptation of the investigations of Hercule Poirot by Kenneth Branagh. And then, of course, can be found in Wonder Woman 1984in the room of the On the 30th of September following.