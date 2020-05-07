Gal Gadot is brought into action in New Wonder Woman 1984 Image

A whole new look at Gal Gadot in action during Wonder Woman 1984 Patty Jenkins came online.

With fans eager to see more of Wonder Woman 1984, Gal Gadot, after the impressive first trailer, a brand new photo of Diana Prince in action has surfaced online. Several new pictures of Wonder Woman 1984, was recently surprised fans, including a plan of Diana swinging in a shopping mall, using her iconic Lasso of Truth. But this new plan of Wonder Woman 1984, Gal Gadot teases the action scenes of the film.

The new plan of Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman 1984 appeared online after USA Today published an article on their movies the most anticipated of the year 2020. The picture shows Diana sprinting through Washington when a group of soldiers stands behind it. We don’t know exactly who she is pursuing, but this gives fans an excellent overview of the costume of Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman 1984, with the vivid colours of the armour lends itself really to the era of the film. Take a look at the new image of Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman 1984 below.

Wonder Woman 1984 is produced by Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, Patty Jenkins, Stephen Jones and Gal Gadot. Rebecca Roven Oakley, Richard Suckle, Wesley, Paste, Geoff Johns and Walter Hamada are executive producers.

Performed by Patty Jenkins from a script she co-wrote with David Callaham, and a treatment that she developed with Geoff Johns, Wonder Woman 1984 stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wigg, Pedro Pascal, Natasha Rothwell, Ravi Patel, Gabriella Wilde, Connie Nielson and Robin Wright

Wonder Woman 1984 is expected to release in theatres on June 4, 2020. Stay tuned for the latest news about Wonder Woman than Gal Gatot and the future of the expanded universe, DC!

Source: USA Today

New photos of the “Titans” show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight new images from the fourth episode of the second season of the Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad,” will explore the dynamic between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years previously, their dynamic family united is developed only for their personal feelings bleed more in their work in order to be exacerbated by the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look on Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks on the original team together for the action. In particular, we get our best glimpse of how the combination Aqualad is translated to the screen in the form of live action.

Here is the synopsis of the official season two:

In season 2, following their meeting with Trigon, Dick reform the Titans. Under his supervision into their new home at the Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together to hone their abilities of heroes and work together as a team. They are joined by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove, and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. Although these Titans original try to pass to a normal life, when old enemies resurface, everyone must pull together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans, including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the arrival of Deathstroke puts the light on the sins of the ancient Titans that threaten to tear this new family of Titans.

The series starring Brenton Thwaites in the role of Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop in Starfire, Teagan Croft in Raven and Ryan Potter in Beast Boy. The newcomers to its second output, which include Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales playing Superboy and Deathstroke, respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as the children of Deathstroke Jericho and Destroy it. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves, and the star of ‘Game of Thrones’ Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

The second season of Titans is now available on the DC Universe.

Source: DC Universe

