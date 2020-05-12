Gal Gadot is everywhere ! And it suits us very well !

Decidedly, we will talk to you about Gal Gadot absolutely all day ! And for good reason, the hollywood actress israeli made famous by her role of Wonder Woman, seemed actually having the wind in their sails. And after the Lag Cinema, today we discover the Gal phone Gal cosmetics… But how far will our Wonder Woman adored ?

The hollywood blockbuster, Wonder Woman has raised more than $ 800 million in the world, projecting the film in the fifth place of the super hero films american and Gal Gadot a personality’s flagship and a must-see that has risen to the rank of the best Hollywood actors of the time. Last week, the actress went on Instagram to announce that she was the new global ambassador of the campaign: “Live Boldly of Revlon, a company of cosmetics and perfumes in us, emphasizing that the ideals of the brand are aligned clearly with his own. “They love women, and celebrate women,” she told the review Women Wear’s Daily.

Fabian Garcia, the CEO of Revlon is then expressed : “Gal captures the beauty, strength, modernity and the daring that represents the Revlon “, adding that the israeli actress and all the new brand ambassadors of Revlon are ” emblematic of the beauty, determination, and attitude that reflect the life of women in the world today. “

On the same day, the telecommunications company chinese Huawei, the third largest phone manufacturer, behind Apple and Samsung, has also appointed Gal Gadot as spokesperson of the company, announcing the new role of Wonder Woman, during a panel at the Consumer Electronics Show (ces) in Las Vegas last week, hosted by the current CEO of the company, Richard Yu.

“In this new role, Ms. Gadot will help shape the brand image of the company and will be listening to the consumers to provide ideas that will enable Huawei to fully satisfy its customers,” the company said in a press release. The israeli actress is also expressed in a statement of the most enthusiastic : “partnering with an innovative brand such as Huawei, is incredibly exciting for me, and I am eager to play a key role in the growth of the company for the year to come”.

Gal Gadot had been associated to Huawei in the past, in the promotion of the brand in Israel in 2015 and 2016, appearing in tv commercials for the brand in Israel. In 2017, it has announced the launch of the phone P9 Huawei alongside actress Scarlett Johansson.

Gal Gadot is also expected to play in an advertisement for the model Mate Pro 10 in February, for the launch of the phone in the United States.

