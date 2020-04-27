Gal Gadot is going to adapt to a movie, a novel banned in high schools in Israel

النجمة @GalGadot وزوجها سيقومان بإنتاج فيلم رومانسي بالتعاون مع Keshet Studios تروي قصة حب بين إمرأة اسرائيلية ورجل فلسطيني يلتقيان في نيويورك، الفيلم مقتبس من رواية #Borderlife التي صدرت عام 2014 من الكاتب الاسرائيلي Dorit Rabinian.#GalGadot pic.twitter.com/62R3nv33AB — تجمع افلام العراق (@iq_movie) December 25, 2019

The interpreter Wonder Woman will co-produce with her husband Yaron Varsano, an adaptation of a novel Hebrew Dorit Rabinyan, published in 2014 : Under the same star. This book, a time rejected the program of the schools, tells the love story of”Hilmi, a Palestinian from Ramallah, and Liat, a jewish Israeli, when they meet in New York, the land of truce for the two protagonists. A gripping story, which follows them even to their return to their territory, a romance that reminds us that love transcends borders and conflicts

Controversial because of its subject, a love story, judeo-Arabic, the novel was removed from the program of the high schools of the order of the Ministry of Education in 2016. Why ? The book would be “a danger to the jewish identity” and could be considered as a “encouragement to unions between jews and non-jews”.

Yet, Dorit Rabinyan was a success, popular with this love story and has received the Award Bernstein award that each year the young authors israelis promising. In the wake of this controversy, during which Dorit Rabinyan has been supported by many authors, Under the same star was a resounding success. The legend tells that the publishers were forced to republish the book as the demand was strong, tells The World. Shortly after, the Ministry of education had backtracked, considering that the book could be taught to the “literature” course advanced”.