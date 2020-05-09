Gal Gadot is going to do his own voice in the Simpsons

The star of ” Wonder Woman “ will make an appearance in the “Simpson “. Israeli actress Gal Gadot announced on Tuesday on her Twitter account that she was going to double his character in an episode of the cartoon cult.

“I grew up watching the “Simpsons,” and now I’m going to make my own voice in an episode ! Stay tuned” she tweeted in the caption of a video of her train to autograph a poster of the Simpsons.

The series in which appears the most celebrities in the world

This is not the first time that an actor gives voice to his own character in “the Simpsons “. In the course of 29 seasons, and 640 episodes, many athletes, politicians, artists and other personalities who made the news to be appeared, as the singers Elton John, Lady Gaga and Katy Perry, actress Halle Berry, presenter Ellen Degeneres, or even the chef Gordon Ramsay.

According to the Guinness book of records, it is the series in which appear the most celebrities in the world.

Gal Gadot, the new Wonder Woman