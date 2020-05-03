Gal Gadot is going to play in the largest production Netflix ever made

The israeli actress, Gal Gadot, will play in the biggest production Netflix to this day.

The film ” Red Notice “, which will also rely on the actors Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson, will be given a budget valued at approximately $ 130 million.

This action-thriller that must be available on the platform end of 2020, will be centered around the pursuit of the thief of works of art the most sought-after in the world.

Netflix has picked up the movie after Universal Studios has waived the produce, after Deadline Hollywood.

Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot have played together in ” Fast and Furious 6 “.

The actress has released a teaser of the film on Instagram.

“So happy to participate in this project ! It will be fun & and I look forward to doing that with you. Let’s go, guys ! “wrote the star of” Wonder Woman “.

Dwayne will be paid $ 20 million for the film. Deadline Hollywood has not shown the salary of Gal Gadot.