Gal Gadot is in Paris to shoot the sequel to the film (PHOTOS)

Cocorico ! The film Wonder Womandedicated to the most stylish of all the heroines, will be between others in Paris, if we are to believe the latest photos of the shooting fell last week. Gal Gadotthe beautiful kid who will play the amazon, has been photographed near the Pyramids of the Louvre. Should we expect an epic scene in the museum ?

In addition to the star smiling in his lovely cape bordeaux, you can see on the pictures the van in which the plate is registered in France begins with “J”, as… Justice League. As well as the logo of Wayne as a… Bruce Wayne alias Batman. Given the size of the suitcases of israeli actress to his arrival in Paris, there are two options. Either she loves the big pairs of shoes, or the filming may last for a few more days. Then, parisian friends, open the eye !

What we already know of the film, from the few pictures that have already filtered out : amazon comes from Greek mythology ; she is an icon of feminism before its time, powerful and fast. She trained her whole life to go to war. You will discover there is Wonder Woman, where she came from and why she fights.

The beautiful @GalGadot in Paris today in front of the Louvre pyramid for the shooting of the film #WonderWoman pic.twitter.com/eIA8UF67ZW — SuperHérosUnivers® (@SuperHerosfr) April 28, 2016

It is Chris Pine who will take the role of the lover, Steve Trevor. Also in the cast : Connie Nielsen, Robin Wright, Danny Huston and Elena Anaya. Directed by Patty Jenkinsthe film will be released on June 21, 2017.