Gal Gadot is the use of the cowl of Batman in the new photo of the BTS of the Justice League – JAPANFM

The justice league has obviously been on the minds of most fans of the comics and the films, with the news that the Snyder Court will be completed and posted on the HBO Max in the year 2021. The Director Zack Snyder has teased fans with images of their vision of the film, including more than Darkseid, but he is not the only one that gives us the content behind the scenes.

Last week, Ray Fisher, has shared a photo of a scene with the removal of his character Cyborg, and now another photo of the production has been published. The photo you see below: it shows the Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot, the dawn of the cowl of Batman. Clearly, it is a little too big for her, but this was certainly a fun time that day on the plateau.

Of course, fans of the comics love it when the super-heroes use the accessories of other super-heroes. There was Spider-Man taking briefly the protective Cover in Captain America: civil war and who can forget the Cap wielding the hammer of Thor at the end of The avengers: the End of the game? Wonder Woman with the hood is a little more practical, but watching the super-hero iconic woman wearing this mask family comes to all of the same.

Click to enlarge

The cast of The justice league it would be re-recording dialogue for the Snyder Court, but according to some, this is going to be about the extent of their involvement at the time. Again, we have heard of stories contradictory to this topic, as other media have claimed that some of the key players that would come back to shoot new scenes.

Anyway, it remains to be seen whether Snyder will be able to save a movie super-hero of the poor. It really doesn’t matter at this stage, because people is going to watch it anyway, but it will certainly be interesting to know if The justice league can be significantly improved once Zack made the final touch.