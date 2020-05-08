Gal Gadot made the farewell very moving !

After 6 months of filming, the movie Wonder Woman 1984 comes to a close. For the occasion, and Gal Gadot made a farewell moving on Instagram.

The shooting of the film” Wonder Woman 1984 “is nearing its end. And Gal Gadot has announced the end of production. After six months of filming, she made an emotional goodbye. MCE tells you more.

Wonder Woman 1984: filming finished !

Cut ! The day of Christmas eve, Gal Gadot then announced the end of filming Wonder Woman 1984. On his account Instagram, the actress then posted a thank you message. A message that is rather poignant, in which she thanked Patty Jenkins and also all the members of the team. She then wrote :

“We’ve done this ! No matter how much I loved to turn the first Wonder Woman. This time was more unique and special again. We shot in four places. And three different countries. And I am so proud of the almost 1000 members of the team who came on the set every day. To give their best for our film. I could not have better partners in this adventure. I am so lucky to have as a partner, Patty Jenkins. As a film maker. She is always there for us. It gives us wings. And help us each day to find the most creative of ourselves. I am very grateful to have her as a friend. And to all our amazing cast who made each day fun. Thank you ! “

Wonder Woman 1984, will be released in 2020

The filming of Wonder Woman 1984 has started to London. Then he continued in the United States. In the states, Columbia and also Virginia. The production teams then traveled to the Canary Islands. On Instagram, Gal Gadot then took the opportunity to announce the end of the shoot. And also to share a few shots behind the scenes. We see it especially in the company of Patty Jenkins. The director of the film. The film will be in 2020 !

“Sincerely. Words can not describe this experience. It was both demanding and also challenging. But we all gave the best of ourselves each day. In each decision, and I am so proud. Thank you to the universe for this opportunity. I love this character. And thank you to all of you also to be the best fans in the world. It is you who have me push every day. I am so happy and excited. I can’t wait to share the film with you in 2020 ! “

