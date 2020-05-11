Gal Gadot, mom for the second time

Gal Gadot gave birth to her second child.

Gal Gadot gave birth to her second child, a little girl named Maya. The actress soon to the poster of the film “Wonder Woman” has unveiled a photograph of his family on his account Instagram. In a corridor of the hospital, and backs of the hands in charge of gifts, they returned to the house not three years but four: “And here we are four. Maya’s arrival. It is a blessing and I am grateful for all the wonderful things that life brings me #family #newborn #grateful,” she commented.

A few days ago, Gal Gadot said she was impatient to welcome his new child. Always on his account Instagram, she published a selfie showing it in the couch trying to daydream: “My daily routine combining my family and my job does not leave me a minute to myself. Today, I had a moment of respite. As I looked out the window at the blue sky, I suddenly realized that I was at nine months of pregnancy and that I would soon have a new source of love in my family… I couldn’t be more grateful to the universe,” she writes.

A woman in full bloom

If success is the appointment side staff, Gal Gadot can also boast of some beautiful shots alongside cinema. After having played in “Batman vs Superman” where she played Wonder Woman, the actress of israeli origin will be wearing the costume for a feature-length film centered around his character. The output of the film is already promising to be a blockbuster, is scheduled for 7 June.