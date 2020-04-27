Gal Gadot more lookée than ever : it multiplies the outfits for the promo of Wonder Woman

PHOTOS. The gorgeous brunette Gal Gadot is as pretty as Wonder Woman in the 1001 outfits she wears for the promo of the new episode film the adventures of the super heroine…

It is never too early to make the promo ! And Gal Gadot, the interpreter of Wonder Woman, done her duty for the release of the new installment of the saga film of the famous character : Wonder Woman 1984, where she plays alongside actor Chris Pine… output scheduled for 5 June 2020 !

It is to reveal the trailer for the film that theisraeli actress 34-year-old has put the package in Sao Paolo, Brazil, where she began the festivities fashion ! This is the stylist to the stars, Elizabeth Stewart, who was personally busy with it : meetings-press, the evening CCXP, passing by the red carpet. To sublimate Gal Gadotthere was also Mark Townsend, hair stylist and Sabrina B make-up.

Oh my Gal !

Gal Gadot was first seen in a dress, bohemian short floral signed Giambattista Valli… Braid to Pocahontas and make-up, nude. It starts soft of course, but the glamour goes crescendo up ! Sabrina B then unsheathed his makeup kit with a selection of the products of the brand Revlon for made star Wonder Woman a wonder hottie for the evening, yes it is what it is. The hair salon also includes everything from the very beginning to work a cut more sophisticated : a blow dry wavy worthy of Rita Hayworth or Dita Von Teese.

For her second outfit, Gal Gadot, therefore, is arrival, dazzling, in a graphic dress white and beige of Givenchy on the red carpet… including the contrast colour matchait perfectly with the huge double W behind it.

For the evening, the interpreter of Diana Prince, the name of Wonder Woman in the real life of the character, had finally donned a set strapless, pencil skirt carmine red and sandals accompanied by : a veritable explosion of sensuality !

