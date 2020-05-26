Gal Gadot puts a condition to his participation in the film Wonder Woman 2

At its exit in the room, Wonder Womanstarring the israeli actress Gal Gadot in the title role, was a real hit. It is therefore logical that a sequel is in the pipes. Its output is the same that has already been programmed for 2019. But, the film will not be a condition, and it has its importance, that Gal Gadot agrees to wear the costume of the superhero, which was apparently taken for granted until then. But things may have changed and everything is the fault of the director Brett Ratnerjust recently accused of sexual harassment and abuse by several women.

If Brett Ratner is not the director of Wonder Woman 2since it is Patty Jenkins, who was the head of the first film, who will direct the second, however, he was producer of the blockbuster. And this is where the shoe pinches, it earned a lot of money thanks to the success of the first part, which is not appealing at all to the actress. As revealed by the american website Page Six, Gal Gadot, which defends the rights of women, would have threatened not to participate in the film if Warner Bros only redeemed no units Brett Ratner in the project. He reports the words of a close friend of the actress who is reported to have said, “she thinks that the best way to touch people like Brett Ratner is to attack their wallet“. “She also knows that Warner Bros is forced to agree with her point of view on this topic. IIs can only make a film which is based on the emancipation of women and the financing by a man accused of misbehaving with them“says this source.

Warner Bros, for its part, denies these allegations, arguing that the actress has already signed her contract for a long time. In any case, Gal Gadot had already shown his animosity toward the director by refusing to go to a ceremony where he was to be honored and where she was supposed to give him a price. She had also shared on Instagram his outrage, following revelations that resulted from the Case of Weinstein. “The assault and sexual harassment are unacceptable. I support the courageous women who face these fears, and who testify. We are facing together. We are all united in this time of change.“