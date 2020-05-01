Gal Gadot shared a new poster of Wonder Woman 1984, after the period of the output

Shortly after that Warner Bros has pushed back the release date for Wonder Woman 1984 from 5 June to 14 August, the film’s star, Gal Gadot, and the director, Patty Jenkins, have shared a new poster and animated, and their own respective reports on the delay on social media .

Gadot has shared the new poster animated featuring herself as Wonder Woman and wearing the new armor that will be revealed in the film, on Twitter and Instagram. The poster remains on the theme of Wonder Woman 1984 to ensure that everything is as colorful and almost neon as possible, the super-hero DCEU taking the pose while her wings armor stand behind it. This time, the poster also presents the reworked version of the song of New Order “Blue Monday”, which also appears in the first trailer.

This poster was accompanied by a statement of Gadot on the delay of Wonder Woman 1984. She writes,

“In these dark times and scary, I look forward to a better future. Where we can again share the power of cinema. Thrilled to be presenting our film WW84 to August 14, 2020. I hope that everyone is safe. I send you all my love. “

You can see the poster in all its glory below:

Jenkins has also shared the new poster animated on his Twitter, as well as his own statement on the delay of the release date. The director writes:

“We realized Wonder Woman 1984 for the big screen and I believe in the power of cinema. In this time of terrible, while theater owners are struggling like so many others, we are pleased to submit our film to August 14, 2020 in a theater near you, and pray for better times for all by then. “

Wonder Woman is one of the few big summer movie whose release dates have been adjusted by Warner Bros., since the problems of coronavirus continue to have an impact on the entertainment industry. It was also announced on Tuesday that Warner Bros. was removed In the Heights, Scoob !, and Malignant of the release schedule after having previously set the release date on June 26, the 15 may and 14 August, respectively.

Wonder Woman 1984 will be released now in cinemas August 14. For more information, see Matt Goldberg of Collider, explaining why the season of summer movie will not be the same this year and get the latest news on the release date here.