Gal Gadot sublime in London at the premiere of “Ralph 2.0”

A Gal Gadot dazzling went to the premiere of the cartoon “Ralph 2.0” on Sunday evening in London.

Six years after “wreck-it Ralph”, Disney released at the end of the year after “Ralph 2.0”. Among the hollywood stars who lend their voices to the characters of the cartoon, Gal Gadot. The actress of 33 years, best known for her role of Wonder Woman, was present Sunday night at the London premiere of the second installment of the adventures of Ralph Case, a villain in video games. It gives his voice to the Shank, the protagonist in the big heart of a video game race.

The Israeli appeared in a suit raspberry, very elegant, paired with patent leather pumps black pointy. To complete this look masculine/feminine that it was going to wow, the mom of two little girls had put on a beauty very simple and natural : nude lip colour, stroke of eyeliner on the eyes and his wavy hair was let loose.

John C. Reilly lends his voice to the hero “Ralph 2.0”, was also present in London, just like the comedian Sarah Silverman who gives it its voice to Vanellope von Schweetz, a friend of Ralph’s Case.

“Ralph 2.0” to be released in theatres on February 13, 2019 in France.