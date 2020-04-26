Gal Gadot takes up the challenge the Internet before “Wonder Woman 1984”

Gal Gadot has embraced the Dolly Parton’s Challenge, which swept social media with photos of Diana Prince before Wonder Woman 1984.

With the Dolly Parton’s Challenge, which has taken control of social media, the star of Wonder Woman 1984, Gal Gadot, joined photos of Diana Prince. The “challenge” is to see the users choose from four pictures to show the different facets of their personality depending on whether they use LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, or the application dating Tinder. Many celebrities have joined the challenge, and now the star of Wonder Woman 1984, Gal Gadot, joined us with a little help from some DC fans.

Gal Gadot has released versions of the challenge on his page Instagram after fans had used pictures of her throughout the first movie of Wonder Woman as well as photos published before Wonder Woman 1984. Although the second collage of photos used as pictures of Gal Gadot as herself instead of her character, the star of Wonder Woman explained that it was her favorite of the challenge that the fans had started. Take a look at the photos of Wonder Woman to Gal Gadot taking the Dolly Parton’s Challenge below.

You like the version of Wonder Woman to Gal Gadot of the Dolly Parton’s Challenge? Are you looking forward to see Wonder Woman 1984? Ring in the comments below!

Wonder Woman 1984 is produced by Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, Patty Jenkins, Stephen Jones and Gal Gadot. Rebecca Roven Oakley, Richard Suckle, Wesley, Paste, Geoff Johns and Walter Hamada are executive producers.

Performed by Patty Jenkins from a script she co-wrote with David Callaham, and a treatment that she developed with Geoff Johns, Wonder Woman 1984 stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Natasha Rothwell, Ravi Patel, Gabriella Wilde, Connie Nielson and Robin Wright

Wonder Woman 1984 is expected to release in theatres on June 4, 2020. Stay up-to-date on the latest news about Wonder Woman than Gal Gatot, Cheetah, Kristen Wiig, and the future of the expanded Universe, DC!

Source: Instagram

New photos of the “Titans” show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight new images from the fourth episode of the second season of the Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad,” will explore the dynamic between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years earlier, their family dynamic welded is developed only for their personal feelings bleed more in their work in order to be exacerbated by the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look on Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks on the original team together for the action. In particular, we get our best glimpse of how the combination Aqualad is translated to the screen in the form of live action.

You can check out the rest of the gallery for “Aqualad” by clicking on “Next”.

Here is the synopsis of the official season two:

In season 2, following their meeting with Trigon, Dick reform the Titans. Under his supervision into their new home at the Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together to hone their abilities of heroes and work together as a team. They are joined by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove, and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. Although these Titans original try to pass to a normal life, when old enemies resurface, everyone must pull together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans, including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the arrival of Deathstroke puts the light on the sins of the ancient Titans that threaten to tear this new family of Titans.

The series starring Brenton Thwaites in the role of Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop in Starfire, Teagan Croft in Raven and Ryan Potter in Beast Boy. The newcomers to its second output, which include Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales playing, respectively, Superboy and Deathstroke, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as the children of Deathstroke, Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves, and the star of ‘Game of Thrones’ Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

The second season of Titans is now available on the DC Universe.

Source: DC Universe

Eammon Jacobs

English writer with a preference for everything that concerns the film, television and comics.