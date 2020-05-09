Gal Gadot, the new rookie Reebok

Reebok has made a call for “Wonder Woman” for the promotion of his new campaign for sports clothing.

The new campaign, “Be More Human” of the american brand will receive the full support of the star israeli, who shared the news with her 17.7 million followers on Instagramby saying motivated by his new partnership with Reebok, and sharing a snapshot of the collection.

On his side, Reebok also shared this same photo of the actress and mother of two children by commenting : “a Symbol of strength. Champion of change. (…) The roles that she portrayed on the screen to the one she embodies in the house @Gal_Gadot inspire ever women of all generations to become better versions of themselves.”

It is the last great star recruited by Reebok, which counts among its ambassadors of charm Gigi Hadid, the new face of the brand in 2016, but also Victoria Beckham, who is currently working on a collection goes on sale later this year. Last September, the singer Ariana Grande had also joined the team of the oem for a one-year contract.