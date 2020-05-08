Gal Gadot to the cast of “Death on the Nile” ?

The israeli actress would be approached to play the role of Linnet Ridgeway, one of the main characters in the adaptation of the novel of Agatha Christie that Kenneth Branagh is preparing for the end of 2019.

According to the information relayed by the american press, Gal Gadot would be to integrate the cast of the upcoming film by Kenneth Branagh, “Death on the Nile”. The british director tackles a new time to the work of Agatha Christie after you have already signed up to the adaptation of his famous novel, “The crime of the Orient-Express” in 2017.

If the negotiations are successful, the actress of “Wonder Woman” is expected to portray one of the main characters, one of Linnet Ridgeway, a wealthy heiress found murdered during his honeymoon trip. She could give a reply to Kenneth Branagh who, in addition to the cap director, should take over the role legendary Hercule Poirot. For the moment, the rest of the cast has still not been unveiled. The release date is set to December 18, 2019 in the cinemas French.

Published in 1937 for the first time in the Uk, the storyline told the story of a love triangle between Linnet Ridgeway, a beautiful and rich heiress married Simon Doyle, the fiance of an old friend. During their honeymoon, the old friend deserted, Jacqueline de Bellefort, chasing them to Egypt. The three land at the edge of a cruise on the Nile when Linnet is murdered. Hercule Poirot who is in the same place begins investigation on this death.

The detective novel of Agatha Christie has already experienced a first adaptation in 1978 signed by John Guillemin. At the time, it is Lois Chiles, who played the character of Linnet Ridgeway, in the face of Peter Ustinov as Hercule Poirot. Mia Farrow and Jane Birkin were also part of the cast.