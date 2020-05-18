Gal Gadot urges young people to trust themselves

2020-05-17 21:00:06

Gal Gadot has urged young people to “trust”, while she delivered a message to american students graduates from the university this year.

Gal Gadot has urged young people to “trust”.

The actress of “ Wonder Woman ” has delivered an emotional speech in the framework of the special programme “ Classroom 2020: in this collection of . Saturday (16.05.20), in which she addressed the american students who complete their university studies this year, but who have had their official ceremonies of graduation were cancelled due to the pandemic of sars coronavirus.

And in his message, the Gal assured the youth that “anything is possible” and urged them to launch out into the world to make their dreams come true.

She said: “Hi everyone, I’m Gal Gadot, and I am very honored to be able to congratulate you personally, the promotion of 2020 for your degree.

“As a child of a teacher and an engineer, I grew up understanding very well the value and power of education. And now, with this moment of your life, when school is over, but your next steps are not clear in this world somewhat uncertain, you can sometimes feel powerless. So I invite you to think about these words: “trust yourself. Create the kind of self that you will be happy to live all your life. Make the most of yourself by fanning the tiny, sparks, domestic of possibility into flames of success. These words were spoken by the prime minister of israel Golda Meir. She was the first woman to occupy the post of Prime minister of israel, and these words have had a profound influence on many young people like me who grew up in Israel. ”

Gal, age 35, has admitted that the path was maybe not “easy” for people, but has said that “the work, the conduct and the trust” would have been able to make things happen.

She continued: “Now, the idea seems so simple. But the implementation is not always so simple, because it is not always as easy as deciding to be happy or to decide what is fair. To stoke these flames takes more than desire. This requires even more work, dynamism, trust, and resources and the ability to continue even when there are those who will tell you that this is not possible, you should not, you can’t. ”

The star ended his message by reminding the graduates that they were about to start their “future”, and told them to “create [their] own special story in the world “.

She said: “well, I want to tell you, you can. Everything is possible and it is now time to start and create your own special story in the world. I tell you that there is nothing that you can’t do if you put your heart and mind and everything that you have learned in it. You know for me, Wonder Woman is a fighter, but that is what she is fighting for what matters. Then fight for your place in this world, because you have earned it, you worked so hard to arrive at this moment and no matter how far our future may seem uncertain, your future is bright and it starts today. Congratulations. “

Keywords: Gal Gadot

Return to the flow