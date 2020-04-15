2020-04-09 20:30:06

The star of “Wonder Woman” Gal Gadot wants to feel “more grounded” the more it succeeds.

The star of ‘Wonder Woman’ said that his main goal is “family” – including Maya, three years old, and Alma, age eight, with her husband Jaron Varsano – and each time she discovers that her career took off, she loves to anchor at the house even more.

She said: “When I was told that I had got the role in ‘Wonder Woman’, I had just landed in New York, and I was at the airport. And the first phone call I made was to Jaron. And we were both super happy and scream and shout, and then I said to him towards the end of the conversation: “After having shot the movie? I want us to have another baby.” And then, when I returned home to Los Angeles, he said: “It was a comment so interesting. And I said: “Why?” And he said: “You are funny because, the higher you climb, the more …” If you imagine a kite, right? If it flows really well? My instinct is to tie the rope to the ground. It is difficult for me to translate because we had this conversation in Hebrew. But it’s like the more successful I am, the more I want to plant my roots and make sure that everything is balanced and always focused on the important things in life, which, for me, it is the family. ”

Actress and 34-year-old has a lot of ambition, but does describe not as “elbow to elbow”, and says she is a “big believer in karma.”

Speaking in the may issue of 2020 magazine Vogue, she added: “Yes, I’m quite ambitious. I’m not lying … if you say that here. But I am a great believer of karma, and if it’s mine it’s mine, and if this is not the case, I don’t fight for things, but when I am there, when I am faced with the opportunity, I’m completely on board. I make sure to really be prepared to do the work, to come to 100 percent and go for y. “

