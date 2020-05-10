Gal Gadot : “We don’t see enough women in Hollywood”

On 13 October, one week after the beginning of the case, Weinstein, actress Gal Gadot, the heroine of Wonder Woman, posting this message on the social network Instagram : “bullying and sexual harassment are unacceptable ! I support all women facing their fears, and speaking. We are all united in this time of change. “In full promo of the film Justice Leaguethe ex-Miss Israel 32-year-old has reiterated before us its commitment. “I’ve never been harassed, physically in any case. But in Hollywood, as in the rest of the world, attitudes are the image of this quote that I love : “If a man is coherent, a woman is arrogant. If a man is a strategist, a woman is manipulative. If a man is a protector, a woman is emmerdante”. There is room for more roles of women. We represent half of humanity and, yet, we don’t see enough in cinema. It is better for the tv but there is so much progress to be made. We advance, but too slowly ! “