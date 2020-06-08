Gal Gadot will be Hedy Lamarr

The femme fatale and inventor genius will be embodied on the small screen by the last interpreter to date Wonder Woman.

In development for two years at Showtime, the limited series devoted to the icon Fatale of the golden age of cinema and inventor influential (in particular, the Wi-Fi) Hedy Lamarr will eventually see on the Apple TV+.

Reminder: first actress to be appeared completely naked in a big Hollywood production, the Austrian, regarded in his time as “the most beautiful woman in the world”, will be embodied on the screen by Gal Gadot (“Wonder Woman”), also coproductrice – with her husband Yaron Varsano – of the project. Which will be written and directed by the creator of “The Affair” Sarah Treem.

“An epic story of an immigrant to both ahead of its time and a victim of it”

“Hedy Lamarr was the first magn