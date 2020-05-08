Gal Gadot will be the voice of Wonder Woman in ‘The Great adventure Lego 2’

Wonder Woman will once again be the voice of Gal Gadot and this well before the number two in the film of the same name to success do so on the screens in the year 2020.

Gadot will be the voice of the character in ” The Great adventure Lego 2: Second part “, that will be to discover in theaters in u.s. next month, according to blogs dedicated to the film and fan sites, including Flickering Myth.

The israeli actress will be joined by several other actors embodying the characters of DC Comics on the big screen, with Jason Momoa, who will lend her voice to Aquaman and Margot Robbie to Harley Quinn in ” Suicide Squad “.

Receive our free daily edition by email don’t miss the best of info





Registration is free !



“The great adventure Lego” was released before that Gadot does not endorse the costume of Wonder Woman in ” Batman vs Superman : dawn of justice “.