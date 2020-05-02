Gal Gadot will embody Hedy Lamarr

The chain of american television Showtime has confirmed on Friday that israeli actress Gal Gadot, who played ” Wonder Woman “, was going to play in future the role of the inventeuse and actress Hedy Lamarr in a mini-series. The project will be a biopic devoted to the latter.

Immigrant austrian jewish, Hedy Lamarr invented a communication system to help defeat the nazis, which secures even today the wi-fi, GPS and Bluetooth technology.

But before being honored in 1997, shortly before his death, as inventeuse, Hedy Lamarr was, above all, a great actress of Hollywood’s proclaimed ” most beautiful woman in the world “.

It is known to have caused a scandal, with scenes stripped in the 1930s for the famous film ” Ekstase “, one of the first approaches to eroticism in the cinema. We see naked breasts and she simulates an orgasm, which caused a scandal.

The goddess of the big screen with jet-black hair, who died at the turn of the millennium at the age of 86, wrote in his memoirs that ” any girl can be seductive : it should just stay still and look stupid “.

Hedy Lamarr in the movie ” Algiers “. (Wikimedia Commons)

She has worked with great actors such as Judy Garland and Clark Gable and starred in “Ziegfeld Girl” in 1941 and “Boom Town” in 1940.

The date of the release of the series on Hedy Lamarr with Gal Gadot has not yet been announced.

Gadot will also play in the next few months in the greatest feature film ever made by Netflix, the ” Red Notice “.

Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson are also in the cast.

This thriller, which is scheduled for the end of 2020, tells of a man-hunt : the art thief the most sought-after in the world.