Gal Gadot will embody the great scientific and actress, Hedy Lamarr, in a series of Apple TV

The series, produced by Sarah Treem, will return in eight episodes on 30 years of the life of the hollywood star and great scientific fallen into oblivion, Hedy Lamarr.

The star israeli Gal Gadot, our famous Wonder Woman, will embody a heroine for real this time : this is the hollywood star Hedy Lamarr, considered as “the most beautiful woman in the world” but as a great scientist, who contributed to the invention of Wi-Fi technology. The series will follow the amazing story of his life spanning 30 years, from her flight from Vienna before the war until his meteoric rise in Hollywood to finally his fall and his disgrace at the dawn of the cold war.

A icon missed

Hedy Lamarr, who has played with the greatest directors of the time (King Vidor, Victor Fleming, Jacques Tourneur, or even Cecil B. DeMille), was first exalted, and minimized before being destroyed, and eventually forgotten by the american public. Its history is that of an immigrant ahead of its time and one of its first victims, at the same time. The series of eight episodes will be produced by the co-creator of The Affair and screenwriter House of CardsSarah Treem. A documentary Hedy Lamarr : from ecstasy to wifi Alexandra Dean in 2018 traced already the life of the actress, a few months after the reissue of his memoirs.

An order-in-development Apple TV

First, in development at Showtime for more than two years, Hedy Lamarr has finally been the subject of an order in a limited series from Apple. It will be also produced by Warren Littlefield (The Handmaid”s Tale) and Katie Robbins (The Affair) as well as by Adam Haggiag and Alexandra Dean. Children of Lamarr, Anthony Loder and Denise Deluca will also be consultants on the series.

Gal Gadot as for her, she should be back on our screens in Wonder Woman 1984, on the 14th of August.