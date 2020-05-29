Gal Gadot will play Hedy Lamarr in a series for the Apple

The incredible life of the hollywood star had to be told on Showtime.

After having been in development at Showtime for more than two years, the miniseries of eight episodes, Hedy Lamarperformed and co-produced by the Wonder Woman Gal Gadot (currently on the cover of our June issue, devoted in part to Wonder Woman 1984), just fall in Apple.

According To Variety, it would seem that a recent disagreement between the showrunner (also screenwriter of the series) Sarah Treem (The Affair) and Showtime is at the origin of this change of broadcaster. Obviously, the foreclosure of Ruth Wilson of The Affair is not passed…

The series that will be produced by Warren Littlefield (The Handmaid”s Tale) and Katie Robbins (The Affairwill focus therefore on the incredible life of the hollywood star Hedy Lamarr who has played for the all-Hollywood (King Vidor, Victor Fleming, Jacques Tourneur to Cecil B. DeMille) during the golden age of cinema and caused a scandal by being the first actress to appear fully naked in a big production.

Born in Austria in 1914 and regarded in his time as “the most beautiful woman in the world”, she was also one of the few to pursue two careers. While turning and producing, she developed, in effect, inventions, para-military as a system of frequencies, which are still used nowadays, for example in the Wi-Fi…

The synopsis official described the project as follows : “The series will follow the amazing story of the life of a girl glamour hollywood, spanning 30 years since his daring escape Vienna before the war, to his meteoric rise during the golden age of Hollywood until his fall and his disgrace at the dawn of the cold war. An epic story of an immigrant to both ahead of its time and a victim of it. “