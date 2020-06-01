Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman, 1984) will be Hedy Lamarr for AppleTV+

After a short passage by Showtime, it is finally AppleTV+ who will produce and broadcast the mini‑series Hedy Lamarr with Gal Gadot in the title role.

It is a mini‑series of 8 episodes made by the co-creator of The Affair and screenwriter House of CardsSarah Treem, and produced by Gal Gadot. It will stage the incredible life of the hollywood star missed Hedy Lamarr who, during his lifetime as an actress in the golden age of cinema, was directed by King Vidor, Victor Fleming, Jacques Tourneur, Cecil B. DeMille. Also scientific talented, she won even a patent for an invention which is the basis of the Wi‑Fi system modern.

An extraordinary life

The official press release explains :” The series will follow the amazing story of the life of a girl glamour hollywood, spanning 30 years since his daring escape Vienna before the war, to his meteoric rise during the golden age of Hollywood, up to his fall and his disgrace at the dawn of the cold war. The epic story of an immigrant to both ahead of its time and a victim of it “. More info as soon as possible.