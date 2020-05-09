Gal Gadot : Wonder Woman becomes the new face of Reebok

After a supermodel (Gigi Hadid), a singer (Ariana Grande) and a fashion designer (Victoria Beckham), Reebok combines with a super-heroine ! Gal Gadot, interpreter of Wonder Woman, is the new face of the oem uk. She swapped his costume consisting of a bustier and a skirt against a new collection ofactivewear.

On December 18, Gal Gadot will be displayed Wonder Woman II. Waiting for the release of this comic highly anticipated, the actress of 32 years is distinguished by the side of Reebok. She became the new ambassador and is on its first advertising campaign, a series of portraits reflecting the spirit Be More Human* (*Reveal what is in you) Reebok.

“Together, we will find pleasure in the fitness and strength in the sport ! Ladies, let’s play“wrote Gal Gadot in the caption of a photo published on Instagram. The pretty brunette is wearing a white tank top, a vest, black leggings and printed sneakers, Reebok Speed.