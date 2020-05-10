Gal Gadot : “Wonder Woman helps boys to respect davanta…

INTERVIEW – A 32-year-old Gal Gadot embodies Wonder Woman in the cinema. The israeli actress confides to “Closer” on his family and on his recent success.

Closer : Why have you agreed to turn in Wonder Woman ?

Gal Gadot : This is a chance for an actress to deliver such a significant role that, in addition to, puts as well as value the role of the woman. More than ever we need a person like Wonder Woman in our societies. This kind of feature fits perfectly with the news.

What kind of training did you have to follow to play this character ?

In fact, I used a lot of what I knew to do before. I’ve been a dancer for over twelve years, I’ve found that the choreography of the combat scenes evoked a lot of my years of dance. But I have had difficulties to ride horses. Now I know how it is difficult, even painful, to go horseback riding ! (She smiles.) Frankly, I can’t say that the training has been a part of the fun.

Is it true that you have been in the israeli army ?

Yes, it is true, but the training was much more strict and pushed in the film ! We had virtually no breaks, and it lasted six or seven hours a day ! At the end of the day, I was so exhausted that I had trouble walking.

It is your worst memory of filming ?

The worst part of it is the winter that we spent in England. There, I was very, very cold, because my costume did not cover much of my body ! (She laughs.) I regretted not to wear clothes that are more long even if I do have to say, the men did not seem to complain about it… (She smiles.)

And what is your best memory, then ?

We also shot in Italy, and I loved it… We have not stopped eating and, sometimes, we even had time to go to the beach.

You are considered to be one of the most beautiful actresses of Hollywood. The eyes of men is not he too insistent ?

I learned very quickly to manage some of the men…. Already, when I was younger, I had no hesitation to rembarrer those who were a little heavy. I don’t like men who lack respect. And, in fact, I believe that the image of Wonder Woman helps boys to respect girls.

Do you have Wonder Women in your life ?

I’ve always been a fan of Maya Angelou [une poétesse et écrivaine militante américaine]. It is for me an example, a model in my life. It has played an important role in my daily life. It is the same in his honour I named my youngest daughter Maya. In addition, of course, my mother and my grandmother, Maya Angelou has had a vital place in my life.

And you happens you feel Wonder Woman ?

Certainly ! When I’m with my girls… It is a true work of Wonder Woman to be a wife and mother of a family. [Elle est mariée à Yaron Versano, homme d’affaires, avec lequel elle a deux filles, Alma, 5 ans et demi, et Maya, 3 mois.] Put in the world is also an action of Wonder Woman ! The men are not quite aware of all that women must do to deliver a baby.

You just be a mum for the second time. Was it easier for your elder ?

For my first child, I was much more nervous. Today, I feel more at ease and relaxed. I feel I have more experience. It’s just more difficult to get away from my family, my babies. Alma, my oldest daughter, needs more attention and affection since the birth of Maya. Fortunately, I am surrounded by an amazing family !

Precisely, what is it that you love most about your husband ?

I have offered two daughters great and in good health ! (She starts to laugh.) These are the men who have the power over the sex of the babies, and I am infinitely grateful he gave me two beautiful girls ! He is patient and very attentive. The essential qualities in a man, especially in the times we live in.

And how do you live your amazing and sudden celebrity ?

In fact, I come from Israel, and I was already very well known since many years. So I used the paparazzi and manage a certain notoriety. The only positive thing, thanks to my success in Hollywood, it is that I get more proposals for roles and that I am not required to shoot films that I do not wish to do so.

Is it difficult for you to be both a young mother and the new rising star of Hollywood ?

The timing is a little difficult… I have to do the promo of this film and, at the same time, I want to breastfeed my daughter and be present for my children. Fortunately, I have a little more experience and I feel more relaxed. I try not too complain, because I am quite aware that many actresses would like to be in my place ! (She smiles.)

