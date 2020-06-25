Gal Gadot would have violated the rules of quarantine on his return from the united States

The movie star israeli Gal Gadot and her family have broken the quarantine since his return to the united States, there are almost two weeks in to welcome the visitors in their location, said Thursday the newspaper Israel Hayom.

Gal Gadot and his family have been negative for the coronavirus, but according to the regulations of the ministry of Health, they were still required to maintain a quarantine strict for two weeks after his arrival from abroad.

According to the newspaper, the family has decided not to spend the time at his home in Tel Aviv, but who has rented a vacation house with swimming pool. It is in this place that people outside of her nuclear family were present, according to Israel Hayomsaying that some were visitors, and others were there for ” other reasons “.

On Wednesday, a show of entertainment to the Twelfth channel has been reported that Gal Gadot and her family lived in a luxury villa in the exclusive village of Arsuf, in the center of Israel.

The village of Arsuf rented by Gal Gadot and her family during the outbreak of coronavirus. (Screen capture via ‘Good evening with Guy Pines’)

The house was apparently rented to 3 000 shekels a night (about 770€) and was sold in the market of 19 million shekels (about 5 million euros).

Throughout the pandemic, the actress has frequently published in social networks, messages about the importance of “stay at home, and security,” the star of Wonder Woman twitter also that ” staying at home is my super power and yours.”

Gal Gadot with her husband Yaron Versano at the producers Guild Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 20, 2018. (Frazer Harrison / Getty Images / via JTA)

According to the newspaper, Gal Gadot and his family are back in Israel, with a flight To The Los Angeles on the 12th of June, the same flight that the son of an american tycoon of the media that has been expelled for having violated the quarantine regulations of the country in terms of coronavirus, while visiting in secret to his girlfriend model.

Government regulations and the imposition of quarantines all new arrivals are legally binding, and violators are subject to fines or imprisonment.

The representatives of Gal Gadot has been contacted by Israel Hayombut they have refused to comment on the information.

In the beginning of the pandemic, the actress has been the subject of ridicule after having discovered with his famous friends in a video singing “Imagine” by John Lennon, a gesture that many have called an attempt of patronizing solidarity on the part of a group of wealthy people who isolate themselves in their luxury homes.