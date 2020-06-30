Galaxy A41, Samsung TV and Sony and Lenovo notebook on offer

As usual, today also renewed the deals of the day Mediaworldexpires at 23:59 of today, Tuesday, June 30, 2020. The list of offerings is very wide and includes smartphones, TV and also laptop.

Between smartphones include the Galaxy A41 to 259,99 Euro, incalo of 40, compared with € 299,99 Euro list. The device is available in the colors black, white, and blue, and is not branded. Always from the front the Samsung, is available at 169,99 Euro also the Galaxy A30s 64 gigabytesin this case, the savings did 30 Euro. Huawei P Smart of 2019 instead switch to 154,99 €.

Regarding the tvs, the QLED QE55Q70TATXZT 55-inch it can be purchased at 959 Eurofrom 1199 Euro, while UE65RU7090UXZT 65-inch is available at 579 Eurofrom 649 Euro list. The Sony KD55XG8596 55-inch, however, can be purchased at 739 Euro.

Finally, between the laptop include the Lenovo Yoga S940-14IILwith Intel Core i5 processor, 8 gigabytes of RAM, display 14 inch LED, Full HD, NVIDIA graphics card Iris Plus Graphics, and SSD 512 gigabytes. The proposed price for today is 1099 Eurofor a saving of 600 Euros.

The complete list of offerings is available at this address.