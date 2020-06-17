Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Panasonic TV on offer

Like every day, you renew the offers B valid until 23:59. Today on the list we find many smartphones and some televisions, but even a chair by gaming for the hardcore gamers.

Starting from the smartphone, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite it can be purchased at 469 Eurocompared to the 629 Euro price, while the Samsung GAlaxy A41 is available at 279,99 Euro in the colors white, black and blue. Always in the segment of smartphones, we also offer on the Huawei Y6s to 127,99 Eurin orchid blue and starry black from 149,99 Euro list.

The most restricted the proposal on TV. The LG 65SM8050PLCAPI 65-inch is available at 999 Euro, for a savings of 100 Euro, compared to 1099 Euro earlier. Panasonic offers the TX-32GS350E 32-inch 219,99 €, 30 Euro less than the previous. As for LG, we also the discount on the 49UN73006LA.API by 49-inch 479 Euro.

On most of the products is also presented in the free delivery and the option to pay in installments with taen and tags 0% in 20 months. Remember that the promotions will expire at 23:59 of today, the 17th of June, and for the complete list, please refer to the page on the website of Mediaworld and accessible to this address.